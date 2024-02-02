LIV Golf Survives Food Poisoning Scare Before Opening Round Of New Season
LIV Golf's opening round of the new season goes ahead despite reports of food poisoning spreading throughout players, caddies and managers
LIV Golf was almost forced to postpone the opening round of its first event of the 2024 season due to a bout of food poisoning.
The opening round goes ahead on Friday afternoon in Mayakoba but was seemingly in doubt after reports of sickness spreading around the league's players, caddies and managers, with around 20 said to be suffering.
"Apparently more then half of the LIV field has gone down with food poisoning," The Telegraph's Golf Correspondent James Corrigan wrote on X. "Today's first round in the Mexico opener could be postponed. Sounds nasty."
He later reported that not a single player wanted it to be postponed and that players were feeling better on Friday morning. Martin Kaymer's caddie Craig Connelly confirmed on X that all was good in Mayakoba as the playing staff had got over the scare and were ready for the first shotgun start of the season.
Apparently more then half of the LIV field has gone down with food poisoning. Today's first round in the Mexico opener could be postponed. Sounds nasty #golfbutbrownerFebruary 2, 2024
Several LIV Golf players, caddies, managers reported being ill yesterday and today in advance of the first round at Mayakoba in Mexico. But LIV Golf is officially saying that there are no withdrawals at this time and no plans to delay or postpone the start of the tournament.February 2, 2024
Just spoke w/LIV official & their update on today’s 1st round/reaction to report of potential delay from sickness:“Reports are inaccurate. While there have a been a few players under the weather the last few days, no changes to the field as of 11:30 am so R1 is on schedule.”February 2, 2024
The league has been busy in the off-season, with nine new faces joining LIV Golf for 2024 including Masters champion Jon Rahm. The Spaniard has his own team, called Legion XIII, with Tyrrell Hatton, Caleb Surratt and Kieran Vincent as teammates.
The event takes place at El Camaleon Golf Club for the second time, with Charles Howell III winning the individual title there last season.
As well as new additions, LIV Golf has also tweaked its format and prize money for the 2024 season. The field has been expanded from 48 player to 54 after the addition of Jon Rahm's new side as well as two individual players.
LIV Golf tee times - Mayakoba
- Friday and Saturday's shotgun start: 1.15pm ET (6.15pm GMT)
- Sunday shotgun start: 1.05pm ET (6.05pm GMT).
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2 HL
Irons: Mizuno MP-H4 3-iron, Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
-
-
Al-Rumayyan Coy Over PGA Tour Investment In LIV Golf Update
LIV Golf chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan says his Saudi PIF will evaluate possibly still investing in the PGA Tour in the future
By Paul Higham Published
-
Revealed... The Distance You Need To Hit The Golf Ball To Outdrive 99.7% Of Male Amateurs
We all want to be the longest driver in our weekend four-ball, but only a select few can hit the ball far enough to be considered the longest amateurs. Here's that data that proves it...
By Barry Plummer Published