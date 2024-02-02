LIV Golf Survives Food Poisoning Scare Before Opening Round Of New Season

LIV Golf was almost forced to postpone the opening round of its first event of the 2024 season due to a bout of food poisoning.

The opening round goes ahead on Friday afternoon in Mayakoba but was seemingly in doubt after reports of sickness spreading around the league's players, caddies and managers, with around 20 said to be suffering.

"Apparently more then half of the LIV field has gone down with food poisoning," The Telegraph's Golf Correspondent James Corrigan wrote on X. "Today's first round in the Mexico opener could be postponed. Sounds nasty."

He later reported that not a single player wanted it to be postponed and that players were feeling better on Friday morning. Martin Kaymer's caddie Craig Connelly confirmed on X that all was good in Mayakoba as the playing staff had got over the scare and were ready for the first shotgun start of the season.

The league has been busy in the off-season, with nine new faces joining LIV Golf for 2024 including Masters champion Jon Rahm. The Spaniard has his own team, called Legion XIII, with Tyrrell Hatton, Caleb Surratt and Kieran Vincent as teammates.

The event takes place at El Camaleon Golf Club for the second time, with Charles Howell III winning the individual title there last season.

As well as new additions, LIV Golf has also tweaked its format and prize money for the 2024 season. The field has been expanded from 48 player to 54 after the addition of Jon Rahm's new side as well as two individual players.

