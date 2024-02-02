LIV Golf Cut Last Place Money By $70k After Big Format Changes
Ahead of the new season, the LIV Golf League has announced changes to tournament field sizes, prize money and points scoring
There will be some changes to the LIV Golf League for the 2024 season with new field sizes, points scoring system and prize money allocation announced for the new campaign.
The final team line-ups have just been announced and ahead of the season-opening LIV Mayakoba event in Mexico, certain alterations to the format have now been revealed.
There will now be 54 players in each field, with 13 teams of four joined by two solo wild card players at each event.
Scores of all four players in each team will now count in the final round, with the best three scores counting in the first and second rounds as was the case previously.
The all-important prize money has been adjusted to account for six new players in the field, with last placed finishes now taking home just $50,000 compared to $120,000 from last season.
Points-wise, the top 24 players will earn points in each event while at the end of the season only 12 of the 13 teams will make it to the Team Championship.
"The competition updates for 2024 reflect a natural evolution of the LIV Golf League format and illustrate our commitment to further enhancing an exciting product for the players and the fans,” said LIV Golf SVP of Competition Management David Benne.
“League leadership will continue to work with our world-class players and teams to strengthen LIV Golf competition as we move the sport into the future. We’re looking forward to the League’s season opener this week and a thrilling year ahead.”
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
