LIV Golf Streaming Partner Shuts Down With Immediate Effect
Caffeine TV ceased its operations just months after signing a deal to run LIV Golf's Friday rounds...
The LIV Golf League's only American paid streaming rights partner has announced it has ceased trading with immediate effect.
Caffeine TV signed a deal with the LIV Golf League back in February to show the opening round of the 54-hole circuit's competition, but on Wednesday the streaming platform announced it was immediately ending the service due to a lack of profitability.
A statement on the Caffeine TV website, shared by Sports Business Journal's Josh Carpenter, read: “All good things come to an end. We’re at the point where we are still not quite profitable, so we’ve made the decision to end the service as of June 26th as we figure out our next steps.
"It has been a wild ride, with quite a few achievements along the way. We built a world class streaming platform that has grown to 61 million monthly users and 4 million per day.
"[We] aggregated 200 sports partners across 17 categories of sports. Explored virtual gifting, subscriptions, PPV and advertising business models, and every shade of gray in between.
https://t.co/3o27E8XYNt earlier this year signed a deal with LIV Golf to carry its Friday rounds. Caffeine, launched in 2018, says today it is shutting down pic.twitter.com/dtNsFDSAwJJune 26, 2024
"[We] built a world class team, world class board, and world class set of investors and created a unique and disruptive angle for live streaming sports.
"We've had a huge impact on the industry and will again soon, in a different way. Many, many thanks to all involved. We'll remember this for life."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The company was set up in 2018 and went on to raise almost $150 million through three rounds of investment led by 21st Century Fox, Andreessen Horowitz, and Greylock Partners, but it struggled to make a return over the subsequent years despite showing live golf, American Football, basketball, and soccer - among others.
After signing the agreement with LIV in February - just ahead of Anthony Kim's return to pro golf - Caffeine co-founder and CEO Ben Keighran said: "We’re excited to partner with LIV Golf to expand distribution of its tournament content and help it reach new viewers as the tour continues to grow.
"This collaboration marks an exciting moment as Caffeine continues to redefine live sports streaming, helping leagues and brands discover, connect and interact with passionate fans at scale through our platform.“
As well as showing live Friday coverage, LIV's agreement with Caffeine included the broadcast of the league's Club 54 Pre-Round and Post-Round shows, the Fairway to Heaven podcast, Mic’d Up features, LIV Films, and LIV Lessons.
However, following Caffeine TV's decision, LIV has now been left without a paid-for streaming partner in the United States and five events left on its 2024 calendar.
Although Caffeine is no longer in the picture, LIV still has its own YouTube channel, its self-titled app, the CW app, and the CW TV network broadcasting its action - as well as 20 other international broadcast partners. The two apps and the LIV Golf YouTube channel will show Friday coverage while The CW channel joins in at the weekend.
Independent LIV viewership figures have been difficult to come by this season, with the PIF-funded circuit claiming between 2.25 and 3.51 million viewers tuned in worldwide throughout the week via its YouTube channel and LIV Golf + app during the first four events this year.
The next event in the LIV Golf League is set to take place in Andalucia, Spain between July 12-14. The Open Championship begins the following week before LIV Golf United Kingdom at JCB Golf and Country Club in England at the end of the month.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
What should I do if I can't identify my golf ball?
All the info on how to mark your golf ball and how to identify it on various parts of the course
By Jeremy Ellwood Published
-
Seth Waugh Moving Into New Role After Announcing He Will Step Down As PGA Of America CEO
Waugh has experienced an eventful six years in his position, having helped golf to navigate the Covid pandemic, the golf ball rollback, and a potential merger between the PGA Tour and the Saudi PIF.
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Lee Westwood Admits ‘There’s Only One Loser’ After LIV vs PGA Tour Split
The LIV Golf player is convinced only the fans are missing out from the split at the top of the men’s game
By Mike Hall Published
-
LIV Golf vs PGA Tour Combined 2024 Money List
LIV Golf consistently offers the biggest prize money in golf, but it's PGA Tour stars who dominate the top of the combined money list so far this season
By Mike Hall Published
-
'I Can Tell You That Right Now; I Would Love To Be Out Here' - Bryson DeChambeau's Stand-In Teammate Hoping To Boost Chances Of Permanent Move By Winning First LIV Golf Title
John Catlin has played on tours all around the world but is hoping to find a more permanent home with the LIV Golf League - whether he can win LIV Golf Nashville on Sunday or not
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
This Feature We Loved At The Masters Is Now Available On The LIV Golf App
Just like the popular Masters app, the LIV Golf Plus app has released a new feature that allows users to watch every shot from any player...
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
‘I’m A Bit Of A Zombie Right Now’ - Bryson DeChambeau In Contention At LIV Golf Nashville After US Open Win
After a whirlwind week following his US Open victory, an admittedly tired Bryson DeChambeau was still able to put himself in contention at LIV Golf Nashville
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
‘These Are The Two Guys That Should Be Representing South Africa’ – LIV Golf Pro Criticizes Olympics Qualifying Process
Branden Grace thinks the qualifying process, which uses world ranking, is flawed given LIV Golf’s inability to offer the points
By Mike Hall Published
-
LIV Golf Nashville Prize Money Payout 2024
It’s back down to earth for US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau as the big-money circuit heads to Nashville for the first time
By Mike Hall Published
-
'It Will Make It That Much Sweeter' - Bryson DeChambeau Targets 2028 Olympics After Missing Out On Paris Games
Bryson DeChambeau is seeing the positives after missing out on a place in the men's US team for the Olympics
By Mike Hall Published