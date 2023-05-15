Could This Be Your Pathway To LIV Golf?

In March, it was revealed that the Asian Tour’s International Series would once again be coming to England after a successful tournament at Slaley Hall in 2022.

This time, the action will take place in August at former British Masters venue Close Hall. Before that, though, it will host a qualifier for the event, offering amateurs and professionals the chance to play for a share of the $2m purse in the tournament and the possibility of playing in the highly lucrative LIV Golf League beyond that.

The qualifier will be held on Tuesday 27 June from the championship tees at the Colt Course, with entry open to all amateurs and professionals, and with six places in the tournament up for grabs.

Managing Director at Close House Jonathan Lupton stressed the significant opportunity the qualifier represents. He said: “We’re proud to be hosting the International Series England later in August and are looking forward to welcoming the Tour for what is set to be a memorable tournament. I encourage any amateur or professional who is seeking an elevated tour experience to play in the qualifier, for a special chance to play this level of event on English soil.

“This is a great opportunity to compete in an event that now sits firmly on the strong Asian Tour circuit, amongst some golfing greats.”

The International Series offers an opening to playing privileges in the Saudi-backed League. For example, last year, Scott Vincent won the International Series Order of Merit and is now a regular with Iron Heads GC.

This year, Andy Ogletree currently leads the way, which will earn him similar privileges if he is still in that position at the end of the season. However, his impressive form on the International Series has earned him LIV Golf appearances this year in its Orlando tournament, which was held the week before The Masters, and a second event in Tulsa last week.

Even if a player doesn't win the Order of Merit, there will reportedly still be scope to earn an a LIV Golf place with a qualifying school, called the LIV Golf Promotions Event. According to Golf Digest (opens in new tab), the 72-hole event will be played in November, with players ranked between second and 32nd in the International Series rankings earning exemptions to it.

Anyone interested in competing in the qualifier for the Close House tournament can register on the official Close House website (opens in new tab). The cost of entry is £125.