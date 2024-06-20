LIV Golf Nashville Prize Money Payout 2024

The ninth event of the regular LIV Golf season comes from The Grove in Nashville, Tennessee, where the 54-player field will compete for a familiar prize money payout of $25m.

That’s a figure that even the final signature event of the PGA Tour season, the Travelers Championship, can’t match, with $20m on offer at the TPC River Highlands contest.

Because of its unique individual and team format, the purse is divided, with $20m shared among players depending on their standings in the final leaderboard and $5m distributed among the top three teams.

The most recent LIV Golf winner was crowned in Houston two weeks ago, with Carlos Ortiz claiming the title and banking the first prize of $4m, and an identical sum is on offer this week.

As for the three best teams, the winning line-up will claim $3m, the runner-up $1.5m, and the team finishing third $500,000.

Bryson DeChambeau’s team, Crushers GC, currently leads the way in the standings, and, helped by the momentum of his US Open win, he’ll be hoping to lead it to another top-three finish this week.

Below is the prize money payout for LIV Golf Nashville.

Individual LIV Golf Nashville Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $4,000,000 2nd $2,250,000 3rd $1,500,000 4th $1,000,000 5th $800,000 6th $700,000 7th $600,000 8th $525,000 9th $442,500 10th $405,000 11th $380,000 12th $360,000 13th $340,000 14th $320,000 15th $300,000 16th $285,000 17th $270,000 18th $260,000 19th $250,000 20th $240,000 21st $230,000 22nd $220,000 23rd $210,000 24th $200,000 25th $195,000 26th $190,000 27th $185,000 28th $180,000 29th $175,000 30th $170,000 31st $165,000 32nd $160,000 33rd $155,000 34th $150,000 35th $148,000 36th $145,000 37th $143,000 38th $140,000 39th $138,000 40th $135,000 41st $133,000 42nd $130,000 43rd $128,000 44th $128,000 45th $125,000 46th $125,000 47th $123,000 48th $120,000 49th $60,000 50th $60,000 51st $60,000 52nd $50,000 53rd $50,000 54th $50,000

Team LIV Golf Nashville Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $3,000,000 2nd $1,500,000 3rd $500,000

Who Are The Star Names At LIV Golf Nashville?

Jon Rahm returns to action after two weeks out with an injury (Image credit: Getty Images)

There is little doubt that the name on everybody’s lips will be Bryson DeChambeau. The Crushers GC captain is enjoying a huge surge of popularity following his win in the US Open at Pinehurst No.2 where he and Rory McIlroy served up a final-round classic before he eventually claimed his second title in the Major.

However, he is far from the only high-profile player in the field. Another start guaranteed to have plenty of attention is Legion XIII captain Jon Rahm. He withdrew during the second round of the most recent event, LIV Golf Houston, with a foot injury, and it was still troubling him enough to see him miss out on a chance to claim a second US Open title.

He will be hoping to put those recent frustrations behind him and claim a maiden title on the circuit.

Other big names appearing include five-time Major winner Brooks Koepka, 2022 Open winner Cameron Smith, two-time Major winner Dustin Johnson and the current leader of the individual standings, Joaquin Niemann. Carlos Ortiz, who won the most recent event in Houston, also plays.

Is Bryson DeChambeau Playing In LIV Golf Nashville? Following his thrilling win over Rory McIlroy in the US Open, Bryson DeChambeau returns to LIV Golf action for its Nashville event where he is looking for his first win on the circuit this season. His Crushers GC outfit currently leads the team standings.