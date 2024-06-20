LIV Golf Nashville Prize Money Payout 2024

It’s back down to earth for US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau as the big-money circuit heads to Nashville for the first time

Bryson DeChambeau takes a shot at LIV Golf Houston
Bryson DeChambeau returns to LIV Golf following his win at the US Open
Mike Hall
By
published

The ninth event of the regular LIV Golf season comes from The Grove in Nashville, Tennessee, where the 54-player field will compete for a familiar prize money payout of $25m.

That’s a figure that even the final signature event of the PGA Tour season, the Travelers Championship, can’t match, with $20m on offer at the TPC River Highlands contest. 

Because of its unique individual and team format, the purse is divided, with $20m shared among players depending on their standings in the final leaderboard and $5m distributed among the top three teams.

The most recent LIV Golf winner was crowned in Houston two weeks ago, with Carlos Ortiz claiming the title and banking the first prize of $4m, and an identical sum is on offer this week.

As for the three best teams, the winning line-up will claim $3m, the runner-up $1.5m, and the team finishing third $500,000.

Bryson DeChambeau’s team, Crushers GC, currently leads the way in the standings, and, helped by the momentum of his US Open win, he’ll be hoping to lead it to another top-three finish this week.

Below is the prize money payout for LIV Golf Nashville.

Individual LIV Golf Nashville Prize Money Payout

PositionPrize Money
1st$4,000,000
2nd$2,250,000
3rd$1,500,000
4th$1,000,000
5th$800,000
6th$700,000
7th$600,000
8th$525,000
9th$442,500
10th$405,000
11th$380,000
12th$360,000
13th$340,000
14th$320,000
15th$300,000
16th$285,000
17th$270,000
18th$260,000
19th$250,000
20th$240,000
21st$230,000
22nd$220,000
23rd$210,000
24th$200,000
25th$195,000
26th$190,000
27th$185,000
28th$180,000
29th$175,000
30th$170,000
31st$165,000
32nd$160,000
33rd$155,000
34th$150,000
35th$148,000
36th$145,000
37th$143,000
38th$140,000
39th$138,000
40th$135,000
41st$133,000
42nd$130,000
43rd$128,000
44th$128,000
45th$125,000
46th$125,000
47th$123,000
48th$120,000
49th$60,000
50th$60,000
51st$60,000
52nd$50,000
53rd$50,000
54th$50,000

Team LIV Golf Nashville Prize Money Payout

PositionPrize Money
1st$3,000,000
2nd$1,500,000
3rd$500,000

Who Are The Star Names At LIV Golf Nashville?

Jon Rahm at LIV Golf Houston

Jon Rahm returns to action after two weeks out with an injury

There is little doubt that the name on everybody’s lips will be Bryson DeChambeau. The Crushers GC captain is enjoying a huge surge of popularity following his win in the US Open at Pinehurst No.2 where he and Rory McIlroy served up a final-round classic before he eventually claimed his second title in the Major.

However, he is far from the only high-profile player in the field. Another start guaranteed to have plenty of attention is Legion XIII captain Jon Rahm. He withdrew during the second round of the most recent event, LIV Golf Houston, with a foot injury, and it was still troubling him enough to see him miss out on a chance to claim a second US Open title.

He will be hoping to put those recent frustrations behind him and claim a maiden title on the circuit.

Other big names appearing include five-time Major winner Brooks Koepka, 2022 Open winner Cameron Smith, two-time Major winner Dustin Johnson and the current leader of the individual standings, Joaquin Niemann. Carlos Ortiz, who won the most recent event in Houston, also plays.

Is Bryson DeChambeau Playing In LIV Golf Nashville?

Following his thrilling win over Rory McIlroy in the US Open, Bryson DeChambeau returns to LIV Golf action for its Nashville event where he is looking for his first win on the circuit this season. His Crushers GC outfit currently leads the team standings.

Where Is LIV Golf Playing In Nashville?

The tournament takes place at The Grove. The private course, which was designed by LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman, also hosts the Korn Ferry Tour’s Simmons Bank Open, and players can expect to find rolling hills, streams and grasses native to the area.

