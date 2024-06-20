LIV Golf Nashville Prize Money Payout 2024
It’s back down to earth for US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau as the big-money circuit heads to Nashville for the first time
The ninth event of the regular LIV Golf season comes from The Grove in Nashville, Tennessee, where the 54-player field will compete for a familiar prize money payout of $25m.
That’s a figure that even the final signature event of the PGA Tour season, the Travelers Championship, can’t match, with $20m on offer at the TPC River Highlands contest.
Because of its unique individual and team format, the purse is divided, with $20m shared among players depending on their standings in the final leaderboard and $5m distributed among the top three teams.
The most recent LIV Golf winner was crowned in Houston two weeks ago, with Carlos Ortiz claiming the title and banking the first prize of $4m, and an identical sum is on offer this week.
As for the three best teams, the winning line-up will claim $3m, the runner-up $1.5m, and the team finishing third $500,000.
Bryson DeChambeau’s team, Crushers GC, currently leads the way in the standings, and, helped by the momentum of his US Open win, he’ll be hoping to lead it to another top-three finish this week.
Below is the prize money payout for LIV Golf Nashville.
Individual LIV Golf Nashville Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$4,000,000
|2nd
|$2,250,000
|3rd
|$1,500,000
|4th
|$1,000,000
|5th
|$800,000
|6th
|$700,000
|7th
|$600,000
|8th
|$525,000
|9th
|$442,500
|10th
|$405,000
|11th
|$380,000
|12th
|$360,000
|13th
|$340,000
|14th
|$320,000
|15th
|$300,000
|16th
|$285,000
|17th
|$270,000
|18th
|$260,000
|19th
|$250,000
|20th
|$240,000
|21st
|$230,000
|22nd
|$220,000
|23rd
|$210,000
|24th
|$200,000
|25th
|$195,000
|26th
|$190,000
|27th
|$185,000
|28th
|$180,000
|29th
|$175,000
|30th
|$170,000
|31st
|$165,000
|32nd
|$160,000
|33rd
|$155,000
|34th
|$150,000
|35th
|$148,000
|36th
|$145,000
|37th
|$143,000
|38th
|$140,000
|39th
|$138,000
|40th
|$135,000
|41st
|$133,000
|42nd
|$130,000
|43rd
|$128,000
|44th
|$128,000
|45th
|$125,000
|46th
|$125,000
|47th
|$123,000
|48th
|$120,000
|49th
|$60,000
|50th
|$60,000
|51st
|$60,000
|52nd
|$50,000
|53rd
|$50,000
|54th
|$50,000
Team LIV Golf Nashville Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$3,000,000
|2nd
|$1,500,000
|3rd
|$500,000
Who Are The Star Names At LIV Golf Nashville?
There is little doubt that the name on everybody’s lips will be Bryson DeChambeau. The Crushers GC captain is enjoying a huge surge of popularity following his win in the US Open at Pinehurst No.2 where he and Rory McIlroy served up a final-round classic before he eventually claimed his second title in the Major.
However, he is far from the only high-profile player in the field. Another start guaranteed to have plenty of attention is Legion XIII captain Jon Rahm. He withdrew during the second round of the most recent event, LIV Golf Houston, with a foot injury, and it was still troubling him enough to see him miss out on a chance to claim a second US Open title.
He will be hoping to put those recent frustrations behind him and claim a maiden title on the circuit.
Other big names appearing include five-time Major winner Brooks Koepka, 2022 Open winner Cameron Smith, two-time Major winner Dustin Johnson and the current leader of the individual standings, Joaquin Niemann. Carlos Ortiz, who won the most recent event in Houston, also plays.
Is Bryson DeChambeau Playing In LIV Golf Nashville?
Following his thrilling win over Rory McIlroy in the US Open, Bryson DeChambeau returns to LIV Golf action for its Nashville event where he is looking for his first win on the circuit this season. His Crushers GC outfit currently leads the team standings.
Where Is LIV Golf Playing In Nashville?
The tournament takes place at The Grove. The private course, which was designed by LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman, also hosts the Korn Ferry Tour’s Simmons Bank Open, and players can expect to find rolling hills, streams and grasses native to the area.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
