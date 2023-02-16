Live

Live Coverage As Tiger Woods Returns To Action at The Genesis Invitational

Live coverage as Tiger Woods returns to action at the Genesis Invitational. He tees it up with Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas in Round 1 and 2

Tiger Woods at The Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods makes his long awaited return to full PGA Tour action at The Genesis Invitational being played at The Riviera Country Club.

Tiger is host this week, but was not expected to play until he made an announcement last week. Tiger played in three Majors last year, but has not teed it up in a regular PGA Tour event since The Zozo Championship back in 2020.

He miraculously made the cut at The Masters last year and then said an emotional (potential) farewell to the Old Course at St Andrews in July. A missed cut at the PGA Championship sandwiched those events last year, and fans will be very interested to see how his game holds up under the pressure of a PGA Tour event. 

Tiger Woods' score: one-under thru 1

WOODS GIR ON 2

From 192, he pushes out right a bit but the contours help it back onto the green, just about. Probably around 40ft for birdie.

WOODS' BIRDIE PUTT ON 1

Never in doubt.

HOLE 2

McIlroy goes a bit left, JT straight down the middle and Tiger hits a bit of a pully-cut down the left. Only a yard or so off the fairway, should be no bother.

BIRDIE FOR TIGER

Very easy 4 for the 15-time Major winner. One-under thru one. McIlroy and Thomas also birdie the 1st.

GOOD BIRDIE LOOK FOR TIGER

Woods hits a gorgeous little pitch and run, and he'll have some 4ft for birdie at the 1st. Very nice.

MCILROY WITH A BEAUTY

From 194, Rory hits a high, towering iron shot into the 1st and will have a very good look at eagle from around 15ft past the hole. Probably a 3 wood - 7 iron into the 1st here, easy birdie hole for the world's best.

WOODS' SECOND SHOT

From 222 yards away out of the rough, he muscles a long/mid-ish iron up to somewhere near the front of the green. Should have a simple pitch shot to leave a good look at birdie.

TIGER'S FIRST SHOT IN COMPETITION OF 2023

FIRST PGA TOUR (REGULAR EVENT) SHOT IN 844 DAYS!

Cool stat from the PGA Tour...

SMARTPHONES...

AND THEY'RE OFF

McIlroy pipes a fairway wood down the left side of the fairway - looked an absolutely beautiful swing.

Thomas up next... he misses the fairway with a fairway wood.

Tiger hits a little fade down the right with a fairway wood and just misses the fairway.

LIMP WATCH

I'll try and keep you updated with how Tiger moves today. Might have a slight limp but that's nothing out of the ordinary.

WOODS ON THE PUTTING GREEN

The 15-time Major winner, with his Scotty Cameron in hand, goes through his final pre-round prep on the practice putting green.

HOVLAND'S UNIQUE LINE DOWN 15

In non-Tiger related news, check out this line Viktor Hovland takes off the 15th tee, purposely playing into the 17th fairway just like he did last year...

WOODS' PRE-TOURNAMENT CONFIDENCE

WOODS' RIVIERA HISTORY

Tiger famously made his debut here in 1992 aged 16, having attending this tournament (the old LA Open) as a child.

As a So Cal guy, Woods has incredibly never won at Riviera Country Club.

GOLF MONTHLY'S ANDY WRIGHT IN LA...

30 MINS TO GO

Woods is warming up on the range with just half an hour left until go time.

What do we think he'll score today? My hunch says 3-or-4 over par and I'd be surprised if he makes the cut, but I really do hope I'm wrong. So good to see him back.

The Last Time We Saw Tiger

Tiger Woods at the Old Course St Andres at the 150th Open in 2022

The last time we saw Tiger Woods in a pro event was at The 150th Open at St Andrews in July 2022, where of course he got an incredible and emotional send off from the crowd.

Kuchar (remember him?) leads

Matt Kuchar leads the way on 6-under-par from the early starters. Of the 64 on the course only 20 are under par, so conditions could be tricky.

We are just a hour away from the return of Tiger Woods to a regular PGA Tour event? Excited?

