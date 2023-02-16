Live Coverage As Tiger Woods Returns To Action at The Genesis Invitational

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tiger Woods makes his long awaited return to full PGA Tour action at The Genesis Invitational being played at The Riviera Country Club.

Tiger is host this week, but was not expected to play until he made an announcement last week. Tiger played in three Majors last year, but has not teed it up in a regular PGA Tour event since The Zozo Championship back in 2020.

He miraculously made the cut at The Masters last year and then said an emotional (potential) farewell to the Old Course at St Andrews in July. A missed cut at the PGA Championship sandwiched those events last year, and fans will be very interested to see how his game holds up under the pressure of a PGA Tour event.

Tiger Woods' score: one-under thru 1