LIV Golf Leaderboard At The Masters: DeChambeau Leads After Hot Start

Bryson DeChambeau has put himself in a strong position to become the first LIV Golf player to win the Masters after a blistering seven-under 65 for his first round.

DeChambeau carded the best round of his career at Augusta National to claim a one-stroke lead over Scottie Scheffler heading into day two, with several players still yet to finish their first rounds after thunderstorms delayed play by a couple of hours on Thursday.

The 2020 US Open champion shot eight birdies, including five in his final seven holes, and just one bogey in an impressive first round.

A few others in the 13-strong LIV contingent – which includes seven former winners – also made good starts in round one, backing up Sergio Garcia’s pre-tournament warning that they were “coming for that green jacket”.

The next-best LIV golfer after day one was Tyrell Hatton, who is in a tie for sixth at three-under with four holes to go in his first round.

Joaquin Niemann, who qualified for this year’s Masters through a special invitation from Augusta, shot a two-under 70 to sit in a tie for ninth, alongside Patrick Reed who has four to play in his first round.

Open champion Cameron Smith (71) was the only other LIV player under par after day one.

Defending champion Jon Rahm carded an up-and-down 73 to sit eight shots behind the lead at one-over, alongside Brooks Koepka and three-time Masters champ Phil Mickelson.

Adrian Meronk was the worst LIV performer after a disappointing six-over 78 to dwell near the bottom in a tie for 85th.

The week started with LIV and PGA Tour players having to answer the usual questions about the fractured state of the game, but relations in golf’s so-called civil war appear to be thawing.

LIV CEO Greg Norman was in attendance at Augusta, albeit as a paying customer after being denied an invite for the second successive year, and even claimed that the reception he received among fans and security was overwhelmingly positive.

If DeChambeau can continue his current form, there could be more positives to come for LIV.

LIV players' scores after day one of the 2024 Masters