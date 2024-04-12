LIV Golf Leaderboard At The Masters: DeChambeau Leads As 8 LIV Players Make The Cut

Bryson DeChambeau co-leads The Masters heading into the weekend, with eight of LIV Golf's 13 players in the field making the cut

Bryson DeChambeau has put himself in a strong position to challenge for the Green Jacket this weekend, with the LIV Golf player co-leading the Masters after 36-holes.

The 2020 US Open champion, captain of Crushers GC, opened with a blistering seven-under 65 on Thursday and followed it up with a 73 to sit at six-under-par. He's tied for the lead with Max Homa and Scottie Scheffler heading into the final two rounds.

Cameron Smith is the only other LIV Golfer under par through 36, with the Australian in at one-under-par and just inside the top-10. The 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed is also playing well, sitting at level par.

Tyrrell Hatton and Brooks Koepka are two-over while last year's runner-up, and three-time Masters champion, Phil Mickelson is four-over alongside the highly fancied Joaquin Niemann. The Chilean was under par after 27 holes but dropped five shots on the back nine to card a disappointing 78.

Defending champion Jon Rahm was briefly in danger of missing the cut but has made it through at five-over after birdies at 15 and 16.

There were 13 LIV Golfers starting the week and eight have progressed, with Sergio Garcia (+7) Bubba Watson (+10), Charl Schwartzel (+11), Dustin Johnson (+13) and Adrian Meronk (+14) heading home early.

LIV CEO Greg Norman was once again in attendance at Augusta, where he is a paying customer after being denied an invite for the second successive year, claiming that the reception he received among fans and security was overwhelmingly positive.

If DeChambeau can continue his current form, there could be more positives to come for LIV. 

LIV Golf leaderboard after day two of the 2024 Masters

  • 1 - Bryson DeChambeau -6
  • T8 - Cameron Smith -1
  • T15 - Patrick Reed E
  • T24 - Tyrrell Hatton +2
  • T24 - Brooks Koepka +2
  • T35 - Phil Mickelson +4
  • T35 - Joaquin Niemann +4
  • T44 - Jon Rahm +5
  • CUT LINE +5
  • Sergio Garcia +7
  • Bubba Watson +10
  • Charl Schwartzel +11
  • Dustin Johnson +13
  • Adrian Meronk +14
