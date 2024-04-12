LIV Golf Leaderboard At The Masters: DeChambeau Leads As 8 LIV Players Make The Cut
Bryson DeChambeau co-leads The Masters heading into the weekend, with eight of LIV Golf's 13 players in the field making the cut
Bryson DeChambeau has put himself in a strong position to challenge for the Green Jacket this weekend, with the LIV Golf player co-leading the Masters after 36-holes.
The 2020 US Open champion, captain of Crushers GC, opened with a blistering seven-under 65 on Thursday and followed it up with a 73 to sit at six-under-par. He's tied for the lead with Max Homa and Scottie Scheffler heading into the final two rounds.
Cameron Smith is the only other LIV Golfer under par through 36, with the Australian in at one-under-par and just inside the top-10. The 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed is also playing well, sitting at level par.
Tyrrell Hatton and Brooks Koepka are two-over while last year's runner-up, and three-time Masters champion, Phil Mickelson is four-over alongside the highly fancied Joaquin Niemann. The Chilean was under par after 27 holes but dropped five shots on the back nine to card a disappointing 78.
Defending champion Jon Rahm was briefly in danger of missing the cut but has made it through at five-over after birdies at 15 and 16.
There were 13 LIV Golfers starting the week and eight have progressed, with Sergio Garcia (+7) Bubba Watson (+10), Charl Schwartzel (+11), Dustin Johnson (+13) and Adrian Meronk (+14) heading home early.
LIV CEO Greg Norman was once again in attendance at Augusta, where he is a paying customer after being denied an invite for the second successive year, claiming that the reception he received among fans and security was overwhelmingly positive.
If DeChambeau can continue his current form, there could be more positives to come for LIV.
LIV Golf leaderboard after day two of the 2024 Masters
- 1 - Bryson DeChambeau -6
- T8 - Cameron Smith -1
- T15 - Patrick Reed E
- T24 - Tyrrell Hatton +2
- T24 - Brooks Koepka +2
- T35 - Phil Mickelson +4
- T35 - Joaquin Niemann +4
- T44 - Jon Rahm +5
- CUT LINE +5
- Sergio Garcia +7
- Bubba Watson +10
- Charl Schwartzel +11
- Dustin Johnson +13
- Adrian Meronk +14
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
