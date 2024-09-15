LIV Golf Individual Championship - How Things Stand With One Round To Play In Chicago
Several players are facing relegation with one round to save themselves in Chicago, while two are still well in the reckoning for the Individual Championship title
The Individual Championship of the third LIV Golf season is just one round away from being decided at the circuit's final regular event at Bolingbrook Golf Club in Chicago.
There are issues at the top and bottom of the Individual Standings to be resolved, with the LIV Golf futures of several players under severe threat.
At the start of the event, nine players were in the Drop Zone – Scott Vincent, Branden Grace, Bubba Watson, Kalle Samooja, Kieran Vincent, Wild Card players Hudson Swafford and Anthony Kim and reserves Laurie Canter and Ben Campbell.
Two of those, Swafford and Kim, are not facing relegation due to their status as players not assigned to teams, while Canter and Campbell can't be relegated either.
It was initially thought that, as a captain of one of the teams, Range Goats GC’s Watson would also be safe from the drop. However, before the event it was confirmed that captains were no longer exempt from relegation.
Golf Monthly understands relegated players can be re-signed if there is a business case for keeping the player, but that’s hardly an assurance he would be safe, meaning the two-time Masters champion had plenty to do in Chicago to ensure he didn’t need to rely on the LIV Golf Promotions event for a final chance to continue his career in the League.
Various permutations could also mean that seven players who began the tournament in the Open Zone, Henrik Stenson, Mito Pereira, Phil Mickelson, Jinichiro Kozuma, Ian Poulter, Harold Varner III and Pat Perez, may also be dragged into the Drop Zone.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
As for the five facing relegation who started in the Drop Zone, it’s looking particularly forlorn for Watson with one round to play. He sits 52nd on the leaderboard on nine-over needing a minimum of 3.10 points to reach the Open Zone. To get them, he’ll need to finish 15th or higher, and he’s currently 11 shots behind that threshold.
Two of the players, Kieran Vincent and Grace, are four-over in T38 after the second round. Vincent needs at least 5.29 points to make it out of the Drop Zone, equating to 13th or higher. He sat six shots beneath that target heading into Sunday. As for Grace, things are a little brighter, but not by much. He needs to finish 15th or higher to have any hope of avoiding relegation.
Kieran’s brother Scott begins the third round in T27 at two-over. Anywhere 20th or above will give him a chance, and he starts the day just two shots adrift of his minimum target.
That leaves Samooja, who is trying to extend his LIV Golf career only a year after earning promotion. The Finn has given himself a great chance, too. He’s T7 at three-under. If he maintains that, he’ll earn 13 points – more than enough to save himself. As it is, even 14th might be enough, depending on how Perez, who is currently 49th on seven-over, finishes.
With Samooja currently the only one of the five set to finish outside the Drop Zone, that means, without a dramatic turnaround, Perez will be the one to take his place. To have a chance of avoiding that, he'd need to finish in the top 24.
At the top, it’s much more clear-cut. Jon Rahm will win the title if he finishes ahead or equal to Joaquin Niemann among the top 15 places on the Chicago leaderboard.
If Niemann finishes 16th or 17th, Rahm has to finish in the top 24. If Niemann finishes 18th or worse, Rahm wins the title and the $18m bonus.
For Niemann to guarantee the title, he must finish in the top three ahead of Rahm. If Niemann finishes fourth or lower, his fate will be determined by Rahm’s place on the leaderboard.
It's currently Rahm who is poised to take the title. He’s top at seven-under, but Niemann is only three shots behind in fourth, meaning it’s all to play for as we approach the final 18 holes of the Individual Championship season.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Solheim Cup Tee Times For Sunday Singles And Matches
Can Team Europe produce an historic comeback? Going into the final day of the Solheim Cup they will need to claim eight points from 12 to retain their trophy
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'We're Almost Done' - Stacy Lewis Reacts As USA Move Closer To Solheim Cup Glory
Leading 10-6 going into Sunday, the Americans are just 4.5 points away from claiming the Solheim Cup, with captain, Lewis, focused on getting the job done
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Tyrrell Hatton Makes Hole-In-One At LIV Golf Chicago To Boost Hopes Of $4m Individual Championship Bonus Payout
The Legion XIII player made an ace at the par-3 sixth as he continued his quest to finish third in the Individual Championship and claim a $4m bonus
By Mike Hall Published
-
Former LIV Golfer Laurie Canter In Line For PGA Tour Card
Laurie Canter is in a good position to claim a PGA Tour card next season after a strong start at the Irish Open – but will the former LIV Golfer be allowed to play there?
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Richard Bland Handed Slow-Play Penalty, Fined $10k At LIV Golf Chicago
The 51-year-old Englishman was given a one-stroke penalty and fined $10,000 after taking too long to play a shot during round one of LIV Golf Chicago
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Patrick Reed Among Three LIV Golfers Invited To Iconic DP World Tour Event
Reed has been included in the field for the Open de Espana at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid later this season
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Which LIV Golfers Have Signed Up For DP World Tour Events?
With the LIV Golf season almost over, expect to see several players from the Saudi-backed circuit playing in DP World Tour events this year
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
LIV Golf Team Captains No Longer Exempt From Relegation
RangeGoats GC captain Bubba Watson is one of many big names facing relegation from LIV Golf in 2025 ahead of the circuit's final regular season event
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Which DP World Tour Events Is Jon Rahm Playing In?
The LIV Golf player has entered three DP World Tour events before the end of the season in a bid to keep his eligibility for the 2025 Ryder Cup
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Why It’s Not just $18m Up For Grabs In Rahm Vs Niemann LIV Golf Decider
Jon Rahm and Joaquin Niemann will be fighting for the LIV Golf individual prize in Chicago which brings a unique championship ring including a QR code surprise
By Paul Higham Published