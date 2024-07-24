'It's Definitely Up There With Majors' - LIV Golf Pro On Olympics
Abraham Ancer, who won gold at the Pan American Games last year, says the Olympics is up there with golf's four Majors
Abraham Ancer believes that the Olympics is up there with the golf Majors ahead of his second appearance for Mexico.
Ancer lines up alongside his fellow LIV Golfer Carlos Ortiz once again next week in the 60-man Olympics men's field at Le Golf National - where he'll be hoping to win another gold medal for his country.
He did not win a medal at Tokyo last time out but he took gold at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile last year. Ancer finished ahead of fellow LIV player Sebastian Munoz and Dylan Menante.
"I got to experience that in Chile in November, and when they put the medal on top of you and you're hearing your anthem, it's really cool," the former World No.11 recalled.
"Goosebumps. You feel like how proud - as Mexicans we're extremely passionate, and I felt the support of the whole country, obviously especially in the golf world, but even I got messages from people that have no idea about golf, and they were just so excited that I contributed with the medal, and it was the last medal earned in the Pan American Games.
"It was an unbelievable feeling. I can't imagine how incredible that would feel in the Olympics. Yeah, it's something that I'm looking forward to quite a bit. I don't want to get too ahead of myself because we have to do some work this week. But yeah, it's just something that it's extremely special."
Ancer, who won his maiden LIV Golf title earlier this year in Hong Kong, says that golf in the Olympics is up there with the four men's Majors, with this year's Games featuring the sport for the third consecutive edition.
"I think of any golfer's accomplishments, it's definitely up there. It's tough to compare because we've only had it for eight years or maybe a little bit more than that, if I'm not mistaken," he said.
"Obviously you have the history of the majors and everybody's dream is to win a major, but I think it's up there. I definitely think it's up there.
"It's in a different category, I feel like, but it's something that would mean so much in the golf world but also as a country for people that don't even know anything about golf. I think it's definitely up there with Majors."
Ancer finished T14th last time out in Tokyo, three strokes back of the seven-man playoff for the bronze medal.
He is one of six LIV Golfers playing in the Olympics, where there's a strong field featuring the likes of defending champion Xander Schauffele, World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy.
