Abraham Ancer Edges Out Fellow LIV Golfer For Pan American Games Gold

Mexico’s Abraham Ancer has added a gold medal to his growing collection of titles, after beating fellow LIV Golf player Sebastián Muñoz at the Pan American Games.

The 32-year-old was competing at Prince of Wales Country Club outside Santiago, Chile, and his final-round 67 was enough to hold off Colombia’s Muñoz, who claimed silver.

“I feel incredible. It’s a great feeling,” Ancer said, after posting a 21-under-par total. “It’s always very nice and different to play representing your country. The truth is that the battle with Muñoz was amazing; we were competing hard throughout the round.

The Pan American Games are the largest multidisciplinary international sporting event in which athletes from the Americas participate.

Mexico finished third in the medal table at Santiago 2023 with 52 gold, with Brazil second (66) and USA top (124).

“It really feels great to hang the medal around my neck and add one more to Mexico.”

It was the first gold medal that Mexico has won in men’s golf in the Pan American Games.

“I felt very good, to be honest," added Ancer, who in 2021 became the first Mexican player to win on the DP World Tour after his victory at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational – also his first PGA Tour win.

Ancer has also won in Australia and earlier this year he was victorious at the PIF Saudi International on the Asian Tour.

🥇Congrats to @Abraham_Ancer who takes gold in Santiago at the Pan American Games!🥈@jsmunozgolf took the silver. #LIVGolf @fireballsgc_ pic.twitter.com/6ZTMRYFzlxNovember 5, 2023 See more

“The last two days, I rolled the ball very well and felt very comfortable. The key was the first two rounds to find a way to play and save the round to be in a good position, and over the weekend, I played very solid.”

Chilean star Joaquín Niemann, who also plays on the LIV tour, finished strongly with a 65, but he ended the 72-hole strokeplay event two shots adrift of the medal places, with American Dylan Menante taking bronze.

Meanwhile, Ancer’s compatriot and fellow LIV player Carlos Ortiz posted a disappointing 76 in the final round, 12 shots worse than the sparkling 64 he carded in the second round.

In the women’s event, Sofia Garcia of Paraguay took gold with a winning score of -14, four clear of Colombia’s Maria J Uribe.