Lexi Thompson Withdraws From LPGA Tour Event Due To Injury

Although the main event this week is the US Open, the LPGA Tour continues ahead of a busy run of events, with the Meijer LPGA Classic taking place in Michigan.

Notable names, like Jeeno Thitikul and Minjee Lee are present for the tournament, but one name who isn't is Lexi Thompson, who withdrew prior to her first round.

Posting to Instagram, the Major winner wrote: "It’s hard to put into words how disappointed I am to have had to withdraw this week.

"The @meijerlpga has always held such a special place in my heart. It’s my favorite event every year, and I’ve made so many incredible memories here throughout my career. The volunteers, staff, sponsors, and everyone involved make this tournament so special, which makes this decision even more heartbreaking.

"Unfortunately, the pain in my hip reached a point where I knew I wasn’t able to compete. As difficult as it was, withdrawing before the tournament began was the only decision I could make.

"I’m heading home now to take the time I need to focus on healing and getting my body where it needs to be.

"Thank you to everyone at the tournament for your understanding, kindness, and all the work that goes into making this event so special each year. I’m truly grateful."

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A post shared by Lexi Thompson (@lexi) A photo posted by on

Replaced in the field by Anne Chen, Thompson is still listed for next week's KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Hazeltine National.

Having failed to qualify for the US Women's Open, the American teed it up in the Dow Championship alongside playing partner Megan Khang, with the duo missing the cut.

That was Thompson' fifth start of 2026 despite announcing her retirement from the professional game in May 2024, as the Solheim Cup star continues to compete in select tournaments.

Having won the Meijer Classic in 2015, she finished T4th and T2nd in the last two editions, with it remaining to be seen as to whether she'll be at next week's Major.