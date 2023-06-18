Leona Maguire Cards Epic Finish To Secure Meijer LPGA Classic
The 28-year-old produced four birdies and an eagle in her final six holes to secure her second LPGA Tour title
At the Meijer LPGA Classic, Leona Maguire carded a scintillating finish to pick up a second LPGA Tour title, with the Irishwoman six-under-par through her final six holes to secure a two shot win over Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn.
Beginning the final day, it was Amy Yang who led the field, with Xiyu Lin and last week's winner, Ashleigh Buhai, just a shot back. However, out the gates, it was Major winner and Solheim Cup player, Jennifer Kupcho, who made the early running, as the American carded a hole-in-one and three birdies on her front nine to lead.
Kupcho, who was looking to defend her title, struggled on the back nine though, as three bogeys and one birdie meant she finished at 15-under for the tournament and in a share of sixth position.
That meant the tournament was wide open for a player to stick their boot in and, in the case of Yang and Jutanugarn, that's exactly what they did as they pulled alongside Kupcho, with Jutanugarn making two 2s in the space of three holes in the early stages of the back nine.
It seemed that we were in for a two-horse race between Yang and Jutanugarn but, not long after, Lin also added her name to the frame as she rolled in a birdie putt of her own. What's more, with five holes to go, Lin took the outright lead with her third birdie in a row.
We were in for an enthralling finish and, when Maguire eagled the par 5 14th, she joined the leaders at the top of the leaderboard. However, no-one could have predicted the run that the 28-year-old was about to go on, with a par at the 15th being followed by three straight birdies to blow her competitors out of the water.
Holing a huge putt on the 17th, Maguire almost chipped-in on the 18th to set a target of 21-under, a number which nobody could get close to as she picked up her second LPGA Tour title by two shots.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
