Ladies European Tour Star Amy Boulden Signs With Motocaddy

Motocaddy, the world’s biggest-selling electric trolley brand, has signed Welsh Ladies European Tour star Amy Boulden as a global brand ambassador to promote its award-winning range of trolleys and rangefinder products to a growing female audience.

Following one of the most successful amateur careers in Welsh golfing history, including representing Europe in the Junior Ryder Cup and Junior Solheim Cup, plus Great Britain and Ireland in the 2012 Curtis Cup, Boulden turned professional in 2013 and has two career wins to her name.

In September 2020, she claimed her first victory on the LET with a three-stroke victory at the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open.

“We’re delighted to welcome Amy to our growing team of global brand ambassadors and we’re looking forward to working with her on future campaigns,” said Motocaddy Marketing Director, Oliver Churcher.

(Image credit: Motocaddy)

“The popularity of golf continues to grow, and the number of girls taking up the sport from a young age is increasing. Over the last couple of years, the biggest growth in golfing participation has been for female golfers and we feel Amy really resonates not just to aspiring young women taking up the game, but also more established golfers.

“Our research has shown that the majority of female golfers use electric trolleys over push carts or carrying their clubs, and we’re looking forward to Amy experiencing all the health and performance benefits she will get from using Motocaddy products,” he added.

(Image credit: Motocaddy)

“I’ve heard so many great things about Motocaddy as a brand and its products and I’m really happy to be joining the team as a global brand ambassador,” said Amy, who is playing a full Ladies European Tour schedule this season.

“I always want to give back to the game that I’ve loved from a young age, so if I can help any young ladies out there or women golfers on the whole, then I will do and I can’t wait to get going with Motocaddy and start using products that I know will benefit my game,” she added.