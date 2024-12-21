Ladies European Tour Q-School Results: Curtis Cup Stars Among LET Q-School Winners
Daniela Darquea topped the standings at Al Maaden Golf Marrakech, with 24 players securing their playing rights on the Ladies European Tour for 2025
As 2024 comes to an end, players are vying for their status on various circuits and, in terms of the Ladies European Tour, 24 players have now secured their memberships via Q-School.
Being held at Al Maaden Golf Marrakech, the top 20 and ties would secure a card and, on Friday evening, a congested leaderboard ended with Ecuadorian, Daniela Darquea, top of the standings, as rounds of 65, 72, 68, 66 and 68 gave her a 24-under total and one stroke victory over Wales' Darcey Harry.
“It means a lot. I came here with a goal and I think I accomplished it, I'm really happy and proud,” stated Darquea, who birdied the final hole to claim the one stroke win.
“I had a lot of fun, I think that's the main thing. I came here with a different mindset. I had a very stressful week last week at Q-Series in the US and this week has been very fun. There’s been lots of friends and people that I've been seeing and I've been just enjoying the competition."
Others who qualified for the 2025 Ladies European Tour included 2024 Curtis Cup stars Sara Byrne and Mimi Rhodes, with both players only turning professional a few months prior to Q-School.
Along with the notable names, the round of the week came from Denmark’s Cecilie Finne-Ipsen, who fired a 10-under-par final round of 63 to secure her full playing rights.
Certainly, a number of countries were represented in the Qualifying categories, as a total of 18 countries featured in the 24 spots. These included the likes of the US Virgin Islands, India, Argentina and Hong Kong.
Check out the full list of results from the LET Q-School below.
- 1st: -24 Daniela Darquea
- 2nd: -23 Darcey Harry
- 3rd: -21 Polly Mack
- 4th: -20 Amelia Garvey
- 5th: -19 Teresa Toscano
- T6th: -17 Blanca Fernandez, Anna Foster
- T8th: -15 Cecilie Finne-Ipsen, Annabel Wilson, Michaela Finn, Danielle Du Toit
- T12th: -14 Ginnie Ding, Ellinor Sudow
- 14th: -13 Anna Zanusso
- 15th: -12 Sara Byrne
- T16th: -11 Magdalena Simmermacher, Alessia Nobilio, Avani Prashanth
- T19th: -10 Verena Gimmy, Vanessa Bouvet (a), Mimi Rhodes, Kelsey Bennett, Agathe Laisne, Alexandra Swayne
