KPMG Women's PGA Championship Tee Times - Round Three

Sarah Schmelzel and Amy Yang lead the third women's Major of 2024 going into the weekend, with a number of big names in hot pursuit of the duo

Amy Yang hits a putt on the 12th hole
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

At the halfway stage of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, it's Sarah Schmelzel and Amy Yang who share the lead in Connecticut at six-under-par, but a number of big names are close behind.

In the chasing pack at four-under, for example, is former World No.1, Jin Young Ko, as well as former Major winner, Lexi Thompson, who is looking to secure one last title before retiring at the end of the season

Sarah Schmelzel strikes a driver and watches her tee shot

Schmelzel is searching for her first professional victory after turning pro in 2016

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amongst those also under-par is Solheim Cup star, Leona Maguire, as well as Ally Ewing, Celine Boutier and Charley Hull, who are all within four and five shots of Schmelzel and Yang.

It's set up to be a thrilling weekend and, below, we have taken a look at the tee times for Saturday at Sahalee Country Club, with a number of players hoping to make big moves at the $10.4 million tournament.

KPMG WOMEN'S PGA CHAMPIONSHIP TEE TIMES - NOTABLE GROUPS

Round Three

ET (BST)

  • 13.33pm (18:33pm): Lilia Vu, Brooke Henderson, Ariya Jutanugarn
  • 13.50pm (18.50pm): Rose Zhang, Atthaya Thitikul, Ruoning Yin
  • 14.06pm (19.06pm): Charley Hull, Lindsey Weaver-Wright, Caroline Inglis
  • 14.50pm (19.50pm): Lexi Thompson, Jin Young Ko, Hae Ran Ryu
  • 15.01pm (20.01pm): Sarah Schmelzel, Amy Yang, Hinako Shibuno

Lexi Thompson with caddie Mark Wallington

Thompson during round two of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

KPMG WOMEN'S PGA CHAMPIONSHIP TEE TIMES - ROUND THREE

EST (BST)

1ST TEE

  • 12.49pm (17.49pm): Ruixin Liu, Yu Jin Sung, Akie Iwai
  • 13.00pm (18.00pm): Pajaree Anannarukarn, Minjee Lee, Mao Saigo
  • 13.11pm (18.11pm): Allisen Corpuz, Ayaka Furue, Xi Yu Lin
  • 13.22pm (18.22pm): Malia Nam, Minami Katsu, Gaby Lopez
  • 13.33pm (18.33pm): Lilia Vu, Brooke Henderson, Ariya Jutanugarn
  • 13.44pm (18.44pm): Bianca Pagdanganan, Lauren Coughlin, Hye-Jin Choi
  • 13.55pm (18.55pm): Patty Tavatanakit, Jennifer Kupcho, Celine Borge
  • 14.06pm (19.06pm): Charley Hull, Lindsey Weaver-Wright, Caroline Inglis
  • 14.17pm (19.17pm): Stephanie Kyriacou, Maja Stark, Celine Boutier
  • 14.28pm (19.28pm): Ally Ewing, Lauren Hartlage, Aline Krauter
  • 14.39pm (19.39pm): Miyu Yamashita, Leona Maguire, Madelene Sagstrom
  • 14.50pm (19.50pm): Lexi Thompson, Jin Young Ko, Hae Ran Ryu
  • 15.01pm (20.01pm): Sarah Schmelzel, Amy Yang, Hinako Shibuno 

EST (BST)

10TH TEE

  • 12.44pm (17.44pm): Elizabeth Szokol, Georgia Hall, Lizette Salas
  • 12.55pm (17.55pm): Linn Grant, Peiyun Chien, Hyo Joo Kim
  • 13.06pm (18.06pm): Arpichaya Yubol, Esther Henseleit, Azahara Munoz
  • 13.17pm (18.17pm): Rio Takeda, Morgane Metraux, Jiwon Jeon
  • 13.28pm (18.28pm): Paula Reto, Lydia Ko, Mi Hyang Lee
  • 13.39pm (18.39pm): Ashleigh Buhai, Gabriela Ruffels, Grace Kim
  • 13.50pm (18.50pm): Rose Zhang, Atthaya Thitikul, Ruoning Yin
  • 14.01pm (19.01pm): Hannah Green, Na Rin An, Frida Kinhult
  • 14.12pm (19.12pm): Moriya Jutanugarn, Aditi Ashok, A Lim Kim
  • 14.23pm (19.23pm): Yuka Saso, Cheyenne Knight, Lindy Duncan
  • 14.34pm (19.34pm): Mariah Stackhouse, Maria Fassi
  • 14.45pm (19.45pm): Angel Yin, Yealimi Noh

HOW TO WATCH THE KPMG WOMEN'S PGA CHAMPIONSHIP IN THE US

All times ET

  • Saturday 22nd June: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm NBC, 6.00pm-8.00pm (Golf Channel)
  • Sunday 23rd June: 12.00pm-3.00pm (Peacock), 3.00pm-7.00pm NBC

HOW TO WATCH THE KPMG WOMEN'S PGA CHAMPIONSHIP IN THE UK

All times BST

  • Saturday 22nd June: 3.45pm-9.00pm (Sky Sports Mix), 7.30pm-1.00am (Sky Sports Main Event), 11.00pm-1.00am (Sky Sports Golf)
  • Sunday 23rd June: 1.00pm-8.00pm (Sky Sports Mix), 7.30pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Main Event), 11.00pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Golf)
Topics
Women's Golf
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸