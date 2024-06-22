KPMG Women's PGA Championship Tee Times - Round Three
Sarah Schmelzel and Amy Yang lead the third women's Major of 2024 going into the weekend, with a number of big names in hot pursuit of the duo
At the halfway stage of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, it's Sarah Schmelzel and Amy Yang who share the lead in Connecticut at six-under-par, but a number of big names are close behind.
In the chasing pack at four-under, for example, is former World No.1, Jin Young Ko, as well as former Major winner, Lexi Thompson, who is looking to secure one last title before retiring at the end of the season.
Amongst those also under-par is Solheim Cup star, Leona Maguire, as well as Ally Ewing, Celine Boutier and Charley Hull, who are all within four and five shots of Schmelzel and Yang.
It's set up to be a thrilling weekend and, below, we have taken a look at the tee times for Saturday at Sahalee Country Club, with a number of players hoping to make big moves at the $10.4 million tournament.
KPMG WOMEN'S PGA CHAMPIONSHIP TEE TIMES - NOTABLE GROUPS
Round Three
ET (BST)
- 13.33pm (18:33pm): Lilia Vu, Brooke Henderson, Ariya Jutanugarn
- 13.50pm (18.50pm): Rose Zhang, Atthaya Thitikul, Ruoning Yin
- 14.06pm (19.06pm): Charley Hull, Lindsey Weaver-Wright, Caroline Inglis
- 14.50pm (19.50pm): Lexi Thompson, Jin Young Ko, Hae Ran Ryu
- 15.01pm (20.01pm): Sarah Schmelzel, Amy Yang, Hinako Shibuno
KPMG WOMEN'S PGA CHAMPIONSHIP TEE TIMES - ROUND THREE
EST (BST)
1ST TEE
- 12.49pm (17.49pm): Ruixin Liu, Yu Jin Sung, Akie Iwai
- 13.00pm (18.00pm): Pajaree Anannarukarn, Minjee Lee, Mao Saigo
- 13.11pm (18.11pm): Allisen Corpuz, Ayaka Furue, Xi Yu Lin
- 13.22pm (18.22pm): Malia Nam, Minami Katsu, Gaby Lopez
- 13.33pm (18.33pm): Lilia Vu, Brooke Henderson, Ariya Jutanugarn
- 13.44pm (18.44pm): Bianca Pagdanganan, Lauren Coughlin, Hye-Jin Choi
- 13.55pm (18.55pm): Patty Tavatanakit, Jennifer Kupcho, Celine Borge
- 14.06pm (19.06pm): Charley Hull, Lindsey Weaver-Wright, Caroline Inglis
- 14.17pm (19.17pm): Stephanie Kyriacou, Maja Stark, Celine Boutier
- 14.28pm (19.28pm): Ally Ewing, Lauren Hartlage, Aline Krauter
- 14.39pm (19.39pm): Miyu Yamashita, Leona Maguire, Madelene Sagstrom
- 14.50pm (19.50pm): Lexi Thompson, Jin Young Ko, Hae Ran Ryu
- 15.01pm (20.01pm): Sarah Schmelzel, Amy Yang, Hinako Shibuno
EST (BST)
10TH TEE
- 12.44pm (17.44pm): Elizabeth Szokol, Georgia Hall, Lizette Salas
- 12.55pm (17.55pm): Linn Grant, Peiyun Chien, Hyo Joo Kim
- 13.06pm (18.06pm): Arpichaya Yubol, Esther Henseleit, Azahara Munoz
- 13.17pm (18.17pm): Rio Takeda, Morgane Metraux, Jiwon Jeon
- 13.28pm (18.28pm): Paula Reto, Lydia Ko, Mi Hyang Lee
- 13.39pm (18.39pm): Ashleigh Buhai, Gabriela Ruffels, Grace Kim
- 13.50pm (18.50pm): Rose Zhang, Atthaya Thitikul, Ruoning Yin
- 14.01pm (19.01pm): Hannah Green, Na Rin An, Frida Kinhult
- 14.12pm (19.12pm): Moriya Jutanugarn, Aditi Ashok, A Lim Kim
- 14.23pm (19.23pm): Yuka Saso, Cheyenne Knight, Lindy Duncan
- 14.34pm (19.34pm): Mariah Stackhouse, Maria Fassi
- 14.45pm (19.45pm): Angel Yin, Yealimi Noh
HOW TO WATCH THE KPMG WOMEN'S PGA CHAMPIONSHIP IN THE US
All times ET
- Saturday 22nd June: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm NBC, 6.00pm-8.00pm (Golf Channel)
- Sunday 23rd June: 12.00pm-3.00pm (Peacock), 3.00pm-7.00pm NBC
HOW TO WATCH THE KPMG WOMEN'S PGA CHAMPIONSHIP IN THE UK
All times BST
- Saturday 22nd June: 3.45pm-9.00pm (Sky Sports Mix), 7.30pm-1.00am (Sky Sports Main Event), 11.00pm-1.00am (Sky Sports Golf)
- Sunday 23rd June: 1.00pm-8.00pm (Sky Sports Mix), 7.30pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Main Event), 11.00pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Golf)
