At the halfway stage of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, it's Sarah Schmelzel and Amy Yang who share the lead in Connecticut at six-under-par, but a number of big names are close behind.

In the chasing pack at four-under, for example, is former World No.1, Jin Young Ko, as well as former Major winner, Lexi Thompson, who is looking to secure one last title before retiring at the end of the season.

Schmelzel is searching for her first professional victory after turning pro in 2016 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amongst those also under-par is Solheim Cup star, Leona Maguire, as well as Ally Ewing, Celine Boutier and Charley Hull, who are all within four and five shots of Schmelzel and Yang.

It's set up to be a thrilling weekend and, below, we have taken a look at the tee times for Saturday at Sahalee Country Club, with a number of players hoping to make big moves at the $10.4 million tournament.

KPMG WOMEN'S PGA CHAMPIONSHIP TEE TIMES - NOTABLE GROUPS

Round Three

ET (BST)

Thompson during round two of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

KPMG WOMEN'S PGA CHAMPIONSHIP TEE TIMES - ROUND THREE

EST (BST)

1ST TEE

12.49pm (17.49pm): Ruixin Liu, Yu Jin Sung, Akie Iwai

Ruixin Liu, Yu Jin Sung, Akie Iwai 13.00pm (18.00pm): Pajaree Anannarukarn, Minjee Lee, Mao Saigo

Pajaree Anannarukarn, Minjee Lee, Mao Saigo 13.11pm (18.11pm): Allisen Corpuz, Ayaka Furue, Xi Yu Lin

Allisen Corpuz, Ayaka Furue, Xi Yu Lin 13.22pm (18.22pm): Malia Nam, Minami Katsu, Gaby Lopez

Malia Nam, Minami Katsu, Gaby Lopez 13.33pm (18.33pm): Lilia Vu, Brooke Henderson, Ariya Jutanugarn

Lilia Vu, Brooke Henderson, Ariya Jutanugarn 13.44pm (18.44pm): Bianca Pagdanganan, Lauren Coughlin, Hye-Jin Choi

Bianca Pagdanganan, Lauren Coughlin, Hye-Jin Choi 13.55pm (18.55pm): Patty Tavatanakit, Jennifer Kupcho, Celine Borge

Patty Tavatanakit, Jennifer Kupcho, Celine Borge 14.06pm (19.06pm): Charley Hull, Lindsey Weaver-Wright, Caroline Inglis

Charley Hull, Lindsey Weaver-Wright, Caroline Inglis 14.17pm (19.17pm): Stephanie Kyriacou, Maja Stark, Celine Boutier

Stephanie Kyriacou, Maja Stark, Celine Boutier 14.28pm (19.28pm): Ally Ewing, Lauren Hartlage, Aline Krauter

Ally Ewing, Lauren Hartlage, Aline Krauter 14.39pm (19.39pm): Miyu Yamashita, Leona Maguire, Madelene Sagstrom

Miyu Yamashita, Leona Maguire, Madelene Sagstrom 14.50pm (19.50pm): Lexi Thompson, Jin Young Ko, Hae Ran Ryu

Lexi Thompson, Jin Young Ko, Hae Ran Ryu 15.01pm (20.01pm): Sarah Schmelzel, Amy Yang, Hinako Shibuno

EST (BST)

10TH TEE

12.44pm (17.44pm): Elizabeth Szokol, Georgia Hall, Lizette Salas

Elizabeth Szokol, Georgia Hall, Lizette Salas 12.55pm (17.55pm): Linn Grant, Peiyun Chien, Hyo Joo Kim

Linn Grant, Peiyun Chien, Hyo Joo Kim 13.06pm (18.06pm): Arpichaya Yubol, Esther Henseleit, Azahara Munoz

Arpichaya Yubol, Esther Henseleit, Azahara Munoz 13.17pm (18.17pm): Rio Takeda, Morgane Metraux, Jiwon Jeon

Rio Takeda, Morgane Metraux, Jiwon Jeon 13.28pm (18.28pm): Paula Reto, Lydia Ko, Mi Hyang Lee

Paula Reto, Lydia Ko, Mi Hyang Lee 13.39pm (18.39pm): Ashleigh Buhai, Gabriela Ruffels, Grace Kim

Ashleigh Buhai, Gabriela Ruffels, Grace Kim 13.50pm (18.50pm): Rose Zhang, Atthaya Thitikul, Ruoning Yin

Rose Zhang, Atthaya Thitikul, Ruoning Yin 14.01pm (19.01pm): Hannah Green, Na Rin An, Frida Kinhult

Hannah Green, Na Rin An, Frida Kinhult 14.12pm (19.12pm): Moriya Jutanugarn, Aditi Ashok, A Lim Kim

Moriya Jutanugarn, Aditi Ashok, A Lim Kim 14.23pm (19.23pm): Yuka Saso, Cheyenne Knight, Lindy Duncan

Yuka Saso, Cheyenne Knight, Lindy Duncan 14.34pm (19.34pm): Mariah Stackhouse, Maria Fassi

Mariah Stackhouse, Maria Fassi 14.45pm (19.45pm): Angel Yin, Yealimi Noh

HOW TO WATCH THE KPMG WOMEN'S PGA CHAMPIONSHIP IN THE US

All times ET

Saturday 22nd June: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm NBC, 6.00pm-8.00pm (Golf Channel)

1.00pm-3.00pm (Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm NBC, 6.00pm-8.00pm (Golf Channel) Sunday 23rd June: 12.00pm-3.00pm (Peacock), 3.00pm-7.00pm NBC

HOW TO WATCH THE KPMG WOMEN'S PGA CHAMPIONSHIP IN THE UK

All times BST