Here's How Much The Top Korn Ferry Tour Player Earned In 2024 (And How It Compares To The PGA Tour)
The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour season has concluded, but how much prize money did its highest earner win, and how does the figure compare to money on the PGA Tour?
The Korn Ferry Tour Championship brought a dramatic conclusion to the regular season, as a field of 74 competed for one of the PGA Tour cards available at the event.
While 30 players eventually earned their cards via the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, there was also prize money available throughout the 26-tournament season, but how much did the top Korn Ferry Tour Player earn? And how does the figure compare to the average earnings on the PGA Tour so far this year?
The player who finished top of the Korn Ferry Money List is one of the 30 who will be heading to the PGA Tour next season, Matt McCarty. Helped by three wins along the way, he claimed a total of $1,001,602. That's some distance above the player who finished runner-up on the list, Max McGreevy, who won $766,813 and will also take his place on the PGA Tour next season.
McCarty’s biggest paydays came with his victories. He won $180,000 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship and the Pinnacle Bank Championship before claiming his biggest payout of the year, $270,000, for this win at the first Korn Ferry Tour Finals event, the Albertsons Boise Open.
A T5 at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship banked him another $54,375 to take him to seven figures in earnings for the year. McCarty’s prize money also far outstrips the Korn Ferry Tour average for the year, which came to $112,503.
So, how does McCarty’s prize money on the Korn Ferry Tour compare to the average PGA Tour earnings in 2024?
Unlike the Korn Ferry Tour, the PGA Tour season still has six events to go as the FedEx Cup Fall section continues. However, following the Sanderson Farm Championship, it's clear the average earnings on the PGA Tour are significantly higher than what McCarty won for his glorious season on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
So far, the figure stands at $1,956,000, while you have to go down to 121st on the list to find the first player with lower earnings than McCarty so far – Nico Echavarria, who has won $977,660.
For the record, McCarty features on the 2024 PGA Tour Money List too. That’s because he got an early feel for what he can expect next season with an appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished T63.
That earned him $16,340, placing him 232nd on the list – still a long way short of the runaway leader this season, Scottie Scheffler, who has official earnings of an incredible $29,228,357, not counting the $30m bonus he banked for winning the FedEx Cup.
Given all that, it’s safe to assume that, form permitting, McCarty and the other Korn Ferry Tour players joining him on the PGA Tour can expect significantly greater rewards than they’ve been used to in the months to come.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Karl Vilips Facts: 15 Things You Didn't Know About The Australian Golfer
Get to know Karl Vilips better with these facts regarding his life and career so far
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
NB3 Collegiate Match Play At Twin Warriors Format, Which Teams Are Playing And How To Watch
A new match play contest featuring teams from four top universities comes from Twin Warriors in New Mexico – here are the details
By Mike Hall Published
-
Could Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red Gear Be Coming To The PGA Tour?
New PGA Tour player Karl Vilips was seen wearing a Calypso Coral Sun Day Red polo during the final day of the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Championship
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Which 30 Korn Ferry Tour Players Secured PGA Tour Cards?
The Korn Ferry Tour Championship plays as the conclusion to the Tour's season and, in total, 30 PGA Tour cards were handed out at French Lick Golf Resort
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Kevin Yu Edges Out Beau Hossler In Sanderson Farms Championship Playoff For Maiden PGA Tour Win
Kevin Yu beat Beau Hossler in the first extra hole of the Sanderson Farms Championship to claim his maiden PGA Tour win at the Country Club of Jackson
By Mike Hall Last updated
-
PGA Tour Pro Joins 2% Club After Making Sanderson Farms Championship Cut
Kevin Streelman made his 300th PGA Tour cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship, becoming just the 204th player in PGA Tour history to do so
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'We'll Know A Lot More By Year's End' - Rory McIlroy Hopes Tour Bosses' Shared Tee Time Can Expedite Pro Golf Peace Deal
The World No.3 is set to play with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and LIV Golf League chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship this week
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Korn Ferry Tour Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
The season-closer offers an attractive prize fund for its field of 74 – as well as the chance to claim a coveted PGA Tour card
By Mike Hall Published
-
Jay Monahan And Yasir Al-Rumayyan Paired Together At Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
The PGA Tour commissioner and PIF governor have been paired together in the DP World Tour's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
By Mike Hall Last updated
-
Sanderson Farms Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
After a three-week break, the FedEx Cup Fall section of the PGA Tour season resumes with the event at the Country Club of Jackson
By Mike Hall Published