Thriston Lawrence Earns Masters Debut And Biggest Career Payday After Life-Changing Open Performance

In the end, Xander Schauffele was just too good for everyone at Royal Troon, but for those who ran him close there was still a lot to celebrate on Sunday evening.

One player to experience a life-changing afternoon on the links was South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence, who looked to be the man to beat at one stage, as he took a one-shot lead into the final nine holes.

Schauffele may have ended up finding a different gear, but Lawrence’s lofty fourth-place finish has earned him a return to next year’s Open at Royal Portrush, as well as his first Masters invitation.

“I didn't actually put myself under the pressure that some people are supposed to,” he said afterwards.

“I just looked at it as a normal Sunday of a normal golf tournament. Yes, it is The Open, it is a bigger stage. But being in that moment, I felt so calm.

“It felt like a normal Sunday, me trying to win a golf tournament, trying to be creative, and I managed to accomplish that. So very proud of myself.”

The 27-year-old has enjoyed a rapid rise since winning the Joburg Open in 2021, an event that is co-sanctioned with the Sunshine Tour and earned him membership on the DP World Tour.

He’s won three times since on the European-based circuit, the last of which came in June last year at the BMW International Open.

Thriston Lawrence with the BMW International Open trophy last year (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, fourth at Royal Troon is his biggest payday to date, a finish that saw him bank $876,000, which beat his previous best – victory at the European Masters – by quite some margin.

Lawrence is now in prime position to take advantage of the extra opportunities that will come his way.

The top 10 finishers in the Race to Dubai who are not already exempt for the PGA Tour will earn their cards for 2025.

With five top-10s this season, the man from Kempton Park is 15th in the Race to Dubai and ranked ninth among players without PGA Tour status.

He appears to be readying himself for PGA Tour action already, having now qualified for this week’s 3M Open.

The Presidents Cup is also likely to come onto his radar. After entering the week ranked 23rd in the International Team’s standings, he’s sure to start climbing the list.