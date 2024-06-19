KLM Open Prize Money Payout 2024

The European Swing phase of the DP World Tour season continues with its one trip to the Netherlands this year for the KLM Open.

It takes place at The International in Amsterdam for the first time since Sergio Garcia claimed the title over Nicolai Hojgaard five years ago.

Another Spaniard is the defending champion. Pablo Larrazabal claimed back-to-back DP World Tour titles after he beat compatriot Adrian Otaegui by two last year to claim a $340,000 winner’s check from the $2m purse, but there’s even more to play for here.

The overall prize fund for the 2024 edition is $2.5m, of which $425,000 will go to the winner. The player finishing second will earn $275,000.

Players are also competing for positions in the separate European Swing table, which will offer a further $200,000 to the player who wins it following the conclusion of the BMW International Open in July.

There is also the incentive of a place in the Genesis Scottish Open up for grabs for the European Swing winner as well as all the events in the Back 9 phase of the season. Spaniard Nacho Elvira is currently leading the way, helped by his win at the Soudal Open, when he held off LIV Golf's Thomas Pieters to claim the title.

The tournament also offers world ranking points as well as Race to Dubai ranking points, with 3,000 available this week.

Perhaps the greatest incentive of all, though, is that the KLM Open offers two places to the leading two players not already exempt to the final Major of the year, The Open at Royal Troon.

With that, and the other incentives to play for, a fascinating four days of action is in prospect.

Below is the prize money payout for the KLM Open at The International.

KLM Open Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $425,000 2nd $275,000 3rd $157,500 4th $125,000 5th $105,000 6th $87,500 7th $75,000 8th $62,500 9th $56,000 10th $50,000 11th $46,000 12th $43,000 13th $40,250 14th $38,250 15th $36,750 16th $35,250 17th $33,750 18th $32,250 19th $31,000 20th $30,000 21st $29,000 22nd $28,250 23rd $27,500 24th $26,750 25th $26,000 26th $25,250 27th $24,500 28th $23,750 29th $23,000 30th $22,250 31st $21,500 32nd $20,750 33rd $20,000 34th $19,250 35th $18,500 36th $17,750 37th $17,250 38th $16,750 39th $16,250 40th $15,750 41st $15,250 42nd $14,750 43rd $14,250 44th $13,750 45th $13,250 46th $12,750 47th $12,250 48th $11,750 49th $11,250 50th $10,760 51st $10,250 52nd $9,750 53rd $9,250 54th $8,750 55th $8,500 56th $8,250 57th $8,000 58th $7,750 59th $7,500 60th $7,250 61st $7,000 62nd $6,750 63rd $6,500 64th $6,250 65th $6,000 66th $5,750 67th $5,500 68th $5,250 69th $5,000 70th $4,750

Who Are The Star Names In The KLM Open?

Two-time PGA Tour winner Luke List is one of the most notable names in the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pablo Larrazabal defends his title, while the player he beat, fellow Spaniard Adrian Otaegui, is also participating. Of the two, Otaegui has had the most recent success with victory in the Volvo China Open in May. The best result Larrazabal has had so far this year came with the T4 at the Dubai Desert Classic.

Most local hopes will rest with Joost Luiten, who is looking for his third KLM Open win, having previously claimed victories in 2013 and 2016. Darius van Driel is another player competing in his homeland who will hope to impress.

Other notable names include Matt Wallace, who won the 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship, and Luke List, who has two victories on the PGA Tour.

The event will also mark the 500th appearance on the circuit for three-time DP World Tour winner Jamie Donaldson.

Other notable names in the field include 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett, current European Swing leader Nacho Elvira and former LIV Golf star Bernd Wiesberger.

Where Is The KLM Open? For only the second time, the tournament will take place at The International in Amsterdam. It previously held the tournament in 2019, when Sergio Garcia beat Adrian Otaegui by two shots.