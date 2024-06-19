KLM Open Prize Money Payout 2024

Pablo Larrazabal defends his title as players compete for an increased purse and several other big incentives at the International in Amsterdam

Mike Hall
The European Swing phase of the DP World Tour season continues with its one trip to the Netherlands this year for the KLM Open.

It takes place at The International in Amsterdam for the first time since Sergio Garcia claimed the title over Nicolai Hojgaard five years ago.

Another Spaniard is the defending champion. Pablo Larrazabal claimed back-to-back DP World Tour titles after he beat compatriot Adrian Otaegui by two last year to claim a $340,000 winner’s check from the $2m purse, but there’s even more to play for here.

The overall prize fund for the 2024 edition is $2.5m, of which $425,000 will go to the winner. The player finishing second will earn $275,000.

Players are also competing for positions in the separate European Swing table, which will offer a further $200,000 to the player who wins it following the conclusion of the BMW International Open in July. 

There is also the incentive of a place in the Genesis Scottish Open up for grabs for the European Swing winner as well as all the events in the Back 9 phase of the season. Spaniard Nacho Elvira is currently leading the way, helped by his win at the Soudal Open, when he held off LIV Golf's Thomas Pieters to claim the title.

The tournament also offers world ranking points as well as Race to Dubai ranking points, with 3,000 available this week.

Perhaps the greatest incentive of all, though, is that the KLM Open offers two places to the leading two players not already exempt to the final Major of the year, The Open at Royal Troon.

With that, and the other incentives to play for, a fascinating four days of action is in prospect.

Below is the prize money payout for the KLM Open at The International.

KLM Open Prize Money Payout

PositionPrize Money
1st$425,000
2nd$275,000
3rd$157,500
4th$125,000
5th$105,000
6th$87,500
7th$75,000
8th$62,500
9th$56,000
10th$50,000
11th$46,000
12th$43,000
13th$40,250
14th$38,250
15th$36,750
16th$35,250
17th$33,750
18th$32,250
19th$31,000
20th$30,000
21st$29,000
22nd$28,250
23rd$27,500
24th$26,750
25th$26,000
26th$25,250
27th$24,500
28th$23,750
29th$23,000
30th$22,250
31st$21,500
32nd$20,750
33rd$20,000
34th$19,250
35th$18,500
36th$17,750
37th$17,250
38th$16,750
39th$16,250
40th$15,750
41st$15,250
42nd$14,750
43rd$14,250
44th$13,750
45th$13,250
46th$12,750
47th$12,250
48th$11,750
49th$11,250
50th$10,760
51st$10,250
52nd$9,750
53rd$9,250
54th$8,750
55th$8,500
56th$8,250
57th$8,000
58th$7,750
59th$7,500
60th$7,250
61st$7,000
62nd$6,750
63rd$6,500
64th$6,250
65th$6,000
66th$5,750
67th$5,500
68th$5,250
69th$5,000
70th$4,750

Who Are The Star Names In The KLM Open?

Pablo Larrazabal defends his title, while the player he beat, fellow Spaniard Adrian Otaegui, is also participating. Of the two, Otaegui has had the most recent success with victory in the Volvo China Open in May. The best result Larrazabal has had so far this year came with the T4 at the Dubai Desert Classic.

Most local hopes will rest with Joost Luiten, who is looking for his third KLM Open win, having previously claimed victories in 2013 and 2016. Darius van Driel is another player competing in his homeland who will hope to impress.

Other notable names include Matt Wallace, who won the 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship, and Luke List, who has two victories on the PGA Tour.

The event will also mark the 500th appearance on the circuit for three-time DP World Tour winner Jamie Donaldson.

Other notable names in the field include 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett, current European Swing leader Nacho Elvira and former LIV Golf star Bernd Wiesberger. 

Where Is The KLM Open?

For only the second time, the tournament will take place at The International in Amsterdam. It previously held the tournament in 2019, when Sergio Garcia beat Adrian Otaegui by two shots.

Who Is Playing In The KLM Open?

Some notable names in the field include defending champion Pablo Larrazabal, PGA Tour winners Matt Wallace and Luke List, local star Joost Luiten, who is looking for his third win at the event, and 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett.

