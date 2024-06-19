KLM Open Prize Money Payout 2024
Pablo Larrazabal defends his title as players compete for an increased purse and several other big incentives at the International in Amsterdam
The European Swing phase of the DP World Tour season continues with its one trip to the Netherlands this year for the KLM Open.
It takes place at The International in Amsterdam for the first time since Sergio Garcia claimed the title over Nicolai Hojgaard five years ago.
Another Spaniard is the defending champion. Pablo Larrazabal claimed back-to-back DP World Tour titles after he beat compatriot Adrian Otaegui by two last year to claim a $340,000 winner’s check from the $2m purse, but there’s even more to play for here.
The overall prize fund for the 2024 edition is $2.5m, of which $425,000 will go to the winner. The player finishing second will earn $275,000.
Players are also competing for positions in the separate European Swing table, which will offer a further $200,000 to the player who wins it following the conclusion of the BMW International Open in July.
There is also the incentive of a place in the Genesis Scottish Open up for grabs for the European Swing winner as well as all the events in the Back 9 phase of the season. Spaniard Nacho Elvira is currently leading the way, helped by his win at the Soudal Open, when he held off LIV Golf's Thomas Pieters to claim the title.
The tournament also offers world ranking points as well as Race to Dubai ranking points, with 3,000 available this week.
Perhaps the greatest incentive of all, though, is that the KLM Open offers two places to the leading two players not already exempt to the final Major of the year, The Open at Royal Troon.
With that, and the other incentives to play for, a fascinating four days of action is in prospect.
Below is the prize money payout for the KLM Open at The International.
KLM Open Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$425,000
|2nd
|$275,000
|3rd
|$157,500
|4th
|$125,000
|5th
|$105,000
|6th
|$87,500
|7th
|$75,000
|8th
|$62,500
|9th
|$56,000
|10th
|$50,000
|11th
|$46,000
|12th
|$43,000
|13th
|$40,250
|14th
|$38,250
|15th
|$36,750
|16th
|$35,250
|17th
|$33,750
|18th
|$32,250
|19th
|$31,000
|20th
|$30,000
|21st
|$29,000
|22nd
|$28,250
|23rd
|$27,500
|24th
|$26,750
|25th
|$26,000
|26th
|$25,250
|27th
|$24,500
|28th
|$23,750
|29th
|$23,000
|30th
|$22,250
|31st
|$21,500
|32nd
|$20,750
|33rd
|$20,000
|34th
|$19,250
|35th
|$18,500
|36th
|$17,750
|37th
|$17,250
|38th
|$16,750
|39th
|$16,250
|40th
|$15,750
|41st
|$15,250
|42nd
|$14,750
|43rd
|$14,250
|44th
|$13,750
|45th
|$13,250
|46th
|$12,750
|47th
|$12,250
|48th
|$11,750
|49th
|$11,250
|50th
|$10,760
|51st
|$10,250
|52nd
|$9,750
|53rd
|$9,250
|54th
|$8,750
|55th
|$8,500
|56th
|$8,250
|57th
|$8,000
|58th
|$7,750
|59th
|$7,500
|60th
|$7,250
|61st
|$7,000
|62nd
|$6,750
|63rd
|$6,500
|64th
|$6,250
|65th
|$6,000
|66th
|$5,750
|67th
|$5,500
|68th
|$5,250
|69th
|$5,000
|70th
|$4,750
Who Are The Star Names In The KLM Open?
Pablo Larrazabal defends his title, while the player he beat, fellow Spaniard Adrian Otaegui, is also participating. Of the two, Otaegui has had the most recent success with victory in the Volvo China Open in May. The best result Larrazabal has had so far this year came with the T4 at the Dubai Desert Classic.
Most local hopes will rest with Joost Luiten, who is looking for his third KLM Open win, having previously claimed victories in 2013 and 2016. Darius van Driel is another player competing in his homeland who will hope to impress.
Other notable names include Matt Wallace, who won the 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship, and Luke List, who has two victories on the PGA Tour.
The event will also mark the 500th appearance on the circuit for three-time DP World Tour winner Jamie Donaldson.
Other notable names in the field include 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett, current European Swing leader Nacho Elvira and former LIV Golf star Bernd Wiesberger.
Where Is The KLM Open?
For only the second time, the tournament will take place at The International in Amsterdam. It previously held the tournament in 2019, when Sergio Garcia beat Adrian Otaegui by two shots.
