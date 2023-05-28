Pablo Larrazabal Secures Back-To-Back DP World Tour Titles At KLM Open
Following his Korea Championship victory at the end of April, Larrazabal secured his second title in quick succession
The KLM Open provided viewers with a tight and enthralling finish but, at the end of play, it was the experience of Pablo Larrazabal that shone through, with the Spaniard picking up a ninth DP World Tour title and a second trophy in under a month.
At the end of April, the 40-year-old claimed the Korea Championship and, at Bernardus GC, he produced a near identical performance, with three birdies at his final four holes giving him a two shot victory and ninth DP World Tour title.
A post shared by DP World Tour (@dpworldtour)
A photo posted by on
Beginning the final day, it was indeed Larrazabal that led by a shot, with Adrian Otaegui and Rasmus Hojgaard looking to scythe down the Spaniard. Out the gate though, none of the three men really made any inroads and, a third of the way through the final round, it was Deon Germishuys who took the outright lead.
The top spot would change throughout the round though, with Adrian Meronk joining the leaders temporarily. With so many in contention, it was inevitable that there would be joint leaders heading into the back nine but, with players scattered around the course, Germishuys remained just clear.
Parring every single hole on the back nine, the South African would set the clubhouse target of 10-under and, with so many still out on the course, we were left waiting to see whether anyone would make a late break and put their name forward for the KLM title.
That someone was Larrazabal, who birdied the 15th to take a one shot lead and, following a par at the 16th and a birdie at the 17th, he would take a two shot advantage down the treacherous par 5 18th.
Laying up with his second shot, the approach almost confirmed the title, with a 20-foot birdie chance needing to be taken care of to pick up yet another victory. Striking the putt, it never looked anywhere else as it dropped for a birdie and a two shot win over fellow countryman, Otaegui.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
'I Think It's A Good Move' - Tour Pro Defends Michael Block PGA Tour Invites
Scott Hend jumped to the defence of the club professional, after some questioned Block's invites following a poor Charles Schwab Challenge showing
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Matteo Manassero Returns To Winning Ways At Challenge Tour Event
Manassero secured a one shot victory at the Copenhagen Challenge to claim his first win in three years
By Matt Cradock • Published