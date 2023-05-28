Pablo Larrazabal Secures Back-To-Back DP World Tour Titles At KLM Open

The KLM Open provided viewers with a tight and enthralling finish but, at the end of play, it was the experience of Pablo Larrazabal that shone through, with the Spaniard picking up a ninth DP World Tour title and a second trophy in under a month.

At the end of April, the 40-year-old claimed the Korea Championship and, at Bernardus GC, he produced a near identical performance, with three birdies at his final four holes giving him a two shot victory and ninth DP World Tour title.

Beginning the final day, it was indeed Larrazabal that led by a shot, with Adrian Otaegui and Rasmus Hojgaard looking to scythe down the Spaniard. Out the gate though, none of the three men really made any inroads and, a third of the way through the final round, it was Deon Germishuys who took the outright lead.

The top spot would change throughout the round though, with Adrian Meronk joining the leaders temporarily. With so many in contention, it was inevitable that there would be joint leaders heading into the back nine but, with players scattered around the course, Germishuys remained just clear.

Parring every single hole on the back nine, the South African would set the clubhouse target of 10-under and, with so many still out on the course, we were left waiting to see whether anyone would make a late break and put their name forward for the KLM title.

Larrazabal picked up his fourth DP World Tour title in just 14 months (Image credit: Getty Images)

That someone was Larrazabal, who birdied the 15th to take a one shot lead and, following a par at the 16th and a birdie at the 17th, he would take a two shot advantage down the treacherous par 5 18th.

Laying up with his second shot, the approach almost confirmed the title, with a 20-foot birdie chance needing to be taken care of to pick up yet another victory. Striking the putt, it never looked anywhere else as it dropped for a birdie and a two shot win over fellow countryman, Otaegui.