Kevin Kisner Apologizes For Going 'Too Far' In CBS Masters Criticism

Kevin Kisner has apologized for his criticism of CBS and their broadcasting of The Masters.

Kisner, who works for rivals NBC as lead golf analyst, was highly critical of CBS' coverage from Augusta National, mainly of them showing too many shots on delay.

He said: "They were literally showing s*** that I knew happened 10 minutes ago all day long. What are we doing, man? You have no commercials. Play live shots."

His comments on the Foreplay podcast obviously made headlines with him working for a competitor, and now he's used the same show to row back on his rant against CBS.

On the latest edition of Foreplay, Kisner issued a full apology and admitted he went too far in his stinging criticism.

"It's been an interesting few days to say the least, but I just have to apologize to the golf team at CBS," Kisner said.

"I crossed the line probably too much by talking about that whole content and I know from my short time in the business how wild production is.

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"It is a very difficult thing to produce a live show and make it all work and everybody does their best, NBC screws up all the time and we're just trying to do our best.

"I went too far on being critical on them and I just want all the people associated with it to know I apologize."

Kiz addresses the golf coverage conversation on today’s episode of the Fore Play Podcast. pic.twitter.com/tKjwKGZ6qTApril 16, 2026

Kisner wasn't the only one to criticize CBS's coverage of the final round at The Masters.

Rory McIlroy winning back-to-back Green Jackets meant that The Masters pulled in record-breaking viewership figures this year, but CBS drew plenty of negative comments about coverage.

Too many shots being aired on a delay was one theme, while McIlroy's final hole had a few glitches, as it wasn't immediately clear where his and Cameron Young's approach shots to the green hand landed.

Even the camera angle used for McIlroy's final putt was perhaps not as ideal as CBS would have wanted, as is the peril of broadcasting live sport.

Kisner is now a name in the industry though, so TV executives will not have taken his negative comments against a fellow broadcaster well.

It's a fine line Kisner and others tread with being mainstream broadcasters but also wanting to appear in the YouTube and podcasting space.