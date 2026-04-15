'What Are We Doing, Man?' - Kevin Kisner Pulls No Punches In Strong Criticism Of CBS Sports' Masters Coverage

The Masters is an event unlike any other, but plenty of fans and figure within the game were not happy with the way CBS covered the tournament, particularly in the closing stages.

Witnessing Rory McIlroy's triumphant run down the back nine at Augusta National was a special moment, aside from the fact some of his crucial shots were missed on the television broadcast.

The Masters pulled in record-breaking viewership figures this year, but Kevin Kisner had pretty strong feelings about the way CBS operated throughout the tournament.

Appearing on the Fore Play podcast, the NBC analyst let rip in an expletive-filled rant laying into CBS for showing delayed footage of important shots from Augusta.

He said: "They were literally showing s*** that I knew happened 10 minutes ago all day long. What are we doing, man? You have no commercials. Play live shots.

"Our production team at NBC prides themselves on playing every shot that they possibly can live… I have no idea what they’re doing. Literally no idea. They’re showing every shot on tape. I don’t even know how the announcers call it.

"I don’t know how Colt [Knost] can act like he doesn’t know what’s happening when it’s already happened. There were a couple of shots in the two days that were seven to 10 minutes behind.

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"It was unbelievable. I’m not trying to just kill them but being in TV and seeing what our production team does it was just fascinating to me."

Here's a snippet of NBC golf analyst Kevin Kisner's rant against CBS and its Masters coverage on @ForePlayPod. "What are we doing? You have no commercials. Play live shots." pic.twitter.com/8XgNUj6MLCApril 14, 2026

Kisner wasn't the first to criticize CBS's coverage of the final round at The Masters.

Many cited the camera angles of McIlroy's final putt as spoiling the winning moment, while it was initially unclear where his and Cameron Young's shots ended up after hitting their approaches on the 72nd hole.

Continuing his rant, Kisner called out the legitimacy of the broadcast over on CBS, suggesting the timing of shots being shown has detracted from the natural reactions of those commentating on the event.

He went on to add: "Your entire Masters coverage is a fantasy world. It’s bulls***. Whatever we all watch has already happened seven minutes ago.

"Could you imagine watching the f****** Super Bowl and being like, 'Tom Brady threw that touchdown seven minutes ago, we’re going to act like it’s live so our announcers can sound really smart and we’re going to sit here and he’s going to throw it wide open down the middle but it actually happened seven minutes ago.'"

"I'm really proud of our crew and they are the best in the business..I just walk away from the Masters with more memories and a lot of pride for what everybody did" ~ Jim Nantz #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/P7itUASGRKApril 14, 2026

Jim Nantz, the lead at CBS for The Masters, has spoken out in defence of his team and the broadcast after the complaints around the final round.

When asked about the negativity, Nantz said: "It's live television. We all make mistakes. I can't speak to the difficulty and some of the decision-making, and some of the other things that people are responsible for.

"I just know that our crew is the best in the business."