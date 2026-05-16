Watch The Terrifying Moment Wyndham Clark Almost Hits Spectator At The PGA Championship

They may be the best players on the planet, but it's worth noting that they aren't immune to mistakes, as shown by Wyndham Clark at the PGA Championship.

One of the notable names to miss the cut at the Major, the American would rue a tough back nine at Aronimink Golf Club, but it could have been so much worse for Clark, who almost struck fans with his golf ball in rather frightening footage.

🚨🫨🏌️ #WATCH OUT — Wyndham Clark nearly takes someone out during the second round of the PGA Championship 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/XUboV6fUx1May 16, 2026

It's unclear as to which hole the moment occurred on, but given the severity of the incident, it's a miracle nobody was hurt as Clark's shot walloped a camera.

In fairness to Clark, the spectators shouldn't have been so close in front of him. Yes, he's a Major winner, but in thick rough and with the ball well below his feet, anything could happen... as shown by the footage.

Luckily, the ball missed any spectators, but it did break a section off a TV camera. Ultimately, the incident led to Clark missing the cut, his third of the 2026 season.

Certainly, Clark isn't the first player to endure a narrow escape from golf balls flying at spectators.

At The Players Championship in 2024, Max Homa came within inches of striking fans on the 14th hole at TPC Sawgrass, with his ball in fact colliding with a tree.

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Speaking to the media on the day of the incident, Homa stated: "Yeah, it was the tree (I hit). I asked them to back up and they backed up their usual three or four steps and I was trying to go much higher than that (shot).

"At some point... I probably should have asked them to move more, but I didn't think I was going to knife it. Typically though, you ask them to move and it's two steps back and I... I think I've thrown caution to the wind at times with their own safety.

"I am glad I didn't hit anybody. It was scary, I was trying to go significantly higher than that. I gave some guys a good story."