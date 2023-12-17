Kevin Kisner Announced As NBC Sports Analyst For 2024 PGA Tour Coverage

Kevin Kisner is known as one of the more humorous players on Tour and, on the PNC Championship broadcast, it was revealed that the four-time PGA Tour winner will serve as an analyst for NBC Sports’ PGA Tour coverage to kick off the 2024 PGA Tour season.

Although the American won't be featuring for the full season, Kisner will be live for the PGA Tour's opener at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, as well as the rowdiest tournament on the PGA Tour calendar at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Kisner's last victory on the PGA Tour came in 2021 at the Wyndham Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking about the appointment, Kisner stated: “I’m excited to have this opportunity with NBC Sports to watch the game of golf from the other side and comment on what I’m seeing on the course.

"I’ve always respected how Tommy Roy and NBC Sports’ golf production team presents golf on television. I look forward to being a part of the broadcast team at The Sentry and the WM Phoenix Open and providing my insights to the viewers at home.”

Kisner will make his NBC Sports debut at The Sentry alongside the broadcast team of Dan Hicks, Curt Byrum, Mark Rolfing, John Wood, Smylie Kaufman and Todd Lewis, with Tommy Roy, lead producer for NBC Sports’ golf coverage, claiming: “I have always found Kevin to be very forthright, honest, and fearless when sharing his thoughts and opinions about the game, whether it’s in a conversation on the driving range or during his pre and post-round press conferences."

The Waste Management Phoenix Open is famed for its party-atmosphere, with the 16th hole one creating some of the most iconic scenes in golf (Image credit: Getty Images)

Famed for the phrase: "This ain’t no hobby," Kisner's last appearance on the PGA Tour came at the 2023 RSM Classic but, prior to that, the American withdrew from the Travelers Championship where he was seven-over-par through nine holes.

Taking time out away from the game in 2023, he made his return at the Fortinet Championship, 84 days after his withdrawal. With the news of Kisner joining the broadcast team, I'm sure many will agree that we can't wait to hear what the 39-year-old has to say in the tournaments he will be involved in!