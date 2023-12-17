Kevin Kisner Announced As NBC Sports Analyst For 2024 PGA Tour Coverage
Kisner will serve as an analyst for NBC Sports’ PGA Tour coverage in early 2024, covering the Sentry Tournament of Champions and Waste Management Phoenix Open
Kevin Kisner is known as one of the more humorous players on Tour and, on the PNC Championship broadcast, it was revealed that the four-time PGA Tour winner will serve as an analyst for NBC Sports’ PGA Tour coverage to kick off the 2024 PGA Tour season.
Although the American won't be featuring for the full season, Kisner will be live for the PGA Tour's opener at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, as well as the rowdiest tournament on the PGA Tour calendar at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
Speaking about the appointment, Kisner stated: “I’m excited to have this opportunity with NBC Sports to watch the game of golf from the other side and comment on what I’m seeing on the course.
"I’ve always respected how Tommy Roy and NBC Sports’ golf production team presents golf on television. I look forward to being a part of the broadcast team at The Sentry and the WM Phoenix Open and providing my insights to the viewers at home.”
Kisner will make his NBC Sports debut at The Sentry alongside the broadcast team of Dan Hicks, Curt Byrum, Mark Rolfing, John Wood, Smylie Kaufman and Todd Lewis, with Tommy Roy, lead producer for NBC Sports’ golf coverage, claiming: “I have always found Kevin to be very forthright, honest, and fearless when sharing his thoughts and opinions about the game, whether it’s in a conversation on the driving range or during his pre and post-round press conferences."
Famed for the phrase: "This ain’t no hobby," Kisner's last appearance on the PGA Tour came at the 2023 RSM Classic but, prior to that, the American withdrew from the Travelers Championship where he was seven-over-par through nine holes.
Taking time out away from the game in 2023, he made his return at the Fortinet Championship, 84 days after his withdrawal. With the news of Kisner joining the broadcast team, I'm sure many will agree that we can't wait to hear what the 39-year-old has to say in the tournaments he will be involved in!
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
