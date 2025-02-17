This Week’s DP World Tour Venue Costs Less Than A Dollar To Play For Juniors (And It's A Bargain For Adults, Too)
Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi is home to the DP World Tour's Kenya Open, where green fees for both adults and juniors are surprisingly affordable
Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi, Kenya is likely to be one of the cheapest green fees used by any elite level golf tour this season, with prices to play the championship course starting at less than a USD$1.
Admittedly, the $0.93 green fee at the site of this week's Magical Kenya Open on the DP World Tour is for juniors, but that price is applicable at any time and gives budding golfers the chance to grace the same stretch of land once walked by the likes of Seve Ballesteros, Ian Woosnam and Trevor Immelman - all Major winners.
Should you be an adult who is looking for a similar experience, fear not, because the other prices at Muthaiga GC are almost as appealing.
Starting at the sharpest end, a weekend tee time will set adults who do not play with a member back 10,000 Kenyan Shilling - equal to roughly $77 (£61). Playing with a member sees 40% taken off the price, so you'd be looking at something like $46.50 (£36.70) if you know the right people.
Green fees during the week will set you back about $54 (£43) without a member in tow while adding one to your tee time will drop the price to circa $32.50 (£25.70). It will be exactly the same price to play nine holes without a member, and just $19.40 (£15.30) if you do.
Muthaiga GC has existed since at least the 1920s, according to official records, hosting its first significant professional golf tournament in 1967 when the Kenya Open took place there as part of the Far East Circuit. Since then, 42 further Kenya Opens have been held at the Nairobi venue as part of either the Safari Circuit, the Challenge Tour or the DP World Tour.
The championship course - a 7,200-yard par-71 for the pros - was redesigned by renowned South African architect, Peter Matkovich between 2001 and 2004, with members keen to see "the fastest greens in East Africa" at their home layout.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
As well as the rapid putting surfaces, golfers might well witness monkeys leaping through the lush woodlands of Karura Forest as well as a variety of birds and other wildlife. In addition to the plethora of trees, Muthaiga is home to several lakes and ponds with many species of fish in them.
With all of the above costing at worst $77, Muthaiga rivals any of the cheapest PGA Tour green fees on its own, never mind adding many of the usual fees and taxes on top of the rack rate.
But if Africa seems a long way to go for your first or latest golfing vacation, you might consider looking at some of the cheapest places to play golf in Europe instead. Although, you're unlikely to enjoy a similar level of safari, for example.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
