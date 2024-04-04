Justin Thomas To Team Up With Cantlay’s Former Caddie After Split With Jim 'Bones' Mackay

Justin Thomas will have Matt Minister, former caddie of Patrick Cantlay, on his bag for next week’s Masters after splitting with Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay ahead of the first men’s Major of the year.

The American admitted it was “incredibly difficult” to announce the news and added that he would be “forever grateful” for Mackay’s contribution since the pair joined forces in 2021.

Mackay, famously the former long-term caddie of Phil Mickelson, was on Thomas’ bag when he clinched the second of his two PGA Championships at Southern Hills in 2022.

That was the last trophy Thomas lifted amid a slump in form and he will arrive at the iconic Augusta National at The Masters next week with a new looper.

According to Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis, Thomas has asked Minister to fill in while he searches for a permanent replacement for Bones.

Justin Thomas & Jim “Bones” Mackay are elite in their craft. The split is surprising given the timing for sure.On the bag next week for @JustinThomas34 at @TheMasters will be veteran Matt Minister who was the caddie for @patrick_cantlay when he won the 2021 @TOURChamp.April 3, 2024 See more

“On the bag next week for Justin Thomas at The Masters will be veteran Matt Minister, who was the caddie for Patrick Cantlay when he won the 2021 Tour Championship,” Lewis wrote on X.

Minister has been on the tour for best part of two decades and has worked with some big names throughout his career.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He previously caddied for two-time Major winner Nick Price and has also enjoyed stints with Chris Kirk, Sangmoon Bae and Cantlay.

Minister was on Cantlay’s bag when he took down Bryson DeChambeau in a six-hole playoff to win a thrilling 2021 BMW Championship before he went on to pip Jon Rahm by a shot to scoop the FedEx Cup top prize.

After the duo went their separate ways following last April's Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Cantlay hired Tiger Woods' ex-caddie Joe LaCava.