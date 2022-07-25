Justin Rose Launches New Tournament On Ladies European Tour Access Series
The brand new Rose Ladies Open is set to feature the highest prize fund on the regular LET Access schedule
Justin and wife Kate Rose have unveiled the Rose Ladies Open, which will take place on the LET Access Series September.
Brocket Hall, one of the best golf courses in Hertfordshire, will play host to the 54-hole stroke play tournament from 23-25 September 2022, and it will boast the largest prize fund of the season outside of the Grand Final with €65,000 up for grabs.
The tournament builds upon the success of the Rose Ladies Series, which was started in 2020 to help UK pros keep their games sharp and earn prize money amid the turmoil of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We are really excited to announce the Rose Ladies Open! Building on the success of the Rose Ladies Series, we wanted to continue growing and developing the ladies’ professional game by creating this new tournament, as part of the LET Access Series,” said Kate & Justin Rose.
“Our motivation remains the same: we want to give the female professionals more opportunities to play competitively; provide them the chance to compete for larger prize funds; provide opportunities to be seen and receive the exposure they deserve, so that we can continue to work towards change and the drive for equality and help provide the pathway to the Ladies European Tour.”
The addition of the Rose Ladies Open to the LETAS schedule in 2022 means there are now 19 events on the 2022 calendar with the total prize money for the season reaching €850,000.
How the Rose Ladies Series started
The Rose Ladies Series was created in 2020 after Kate Rose read about LET professional Liz Young’s search for support for a roll up at Brokenhurst Manor due to the lack of playing opportunities for the women during lockdown.
Kate and Justin immediately pledged to put their own money into a series of events to give the female golfers an opportunity to keep playing, and a tour consisting of eight one-day tournaments – including a three-day grand final – was created in the summer of 2020.
Once announced, companies such as American Golf and Computacenter approached the Roses to match their financial sponsorship, and the Rose Ladies Series grew organically from that in 2020, to an increased 11 events across England in 2021 with double the prize money on offer, and then in 2022, the Rose Ladies Series was a condensed series of five events in April to provide a warm up for the revived LET schedule.
