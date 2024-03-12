Junior Star Posts Heartfelt Message After Caddie Dies During Tournament Week

Caddie Rick Evans died on the eve of the 2024 Epson Tour season last week after suffering a medical incident during a practice round.

The man who was affectionately nicknamed 'Goose' was carrying the bag of junior golfer Yana Wilson at the Florida’s Natural Charity Classic in Winter Haven when he fell ill on Tuesday.

According to Golfweek, Wilson and her family learned on Thursday - the night before the 54-hole competition was due to begin - that the man who was also right alongside the 17-year-old for her win at the 2023 AJGA Mizuho Americas Open had passed away.

Wilson, who was competing as an amateur in the Epson Tour event, opted to remain in Florida and do her best to make her caddie proud, carding three eagles on Saturday to sit just two shots back of the leaders.

However, the teenager - who is ranked 87th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking - began to feel dizzy while warming up on Sunday and was forced to pull out.

In an emotional Instagram post, Wilson paid tribute to "one of the best people" she has ever met.

A post shared by yana wilson (@yana54lv) A photo posted by on

Wilson said: "Goose, God put you in my life for a reason last summer at Mizuho. What a full and joyful life you’ve lived doing the thing that you loved most: golf.

"I have never met a caddy better than you. Your ability to guide and encourage was unmatched. Thank you for always sharing your expertise and wisdom with me on and off the golf course.

"You were truly one of the best people I have ever met and I'm so grateful to have known and learned from such an incredible person. "Some of your last words were that you were doing one of your favorite things: watching me play golf. I hope you keep watching me from above and I will do my best to make you proud 🤍. Until then, RIP Goose🕊️."

A post shared by yana wilson (@yana54lv) A photo posted by on

A highly-ambitious player, the former US Girls' Junior champion recently achieved one of her short-term goals by winning her first professional title before she left high school. The victory came on the Cactus Tour in February, where she beat the likes of 2020 AIG Women's Open champion, Sophia Popov.

Before being named AJGA Player of the Year in 2023, the teenager featured in the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach, too. She has also received an invite to play in this year's Amundi Evian Championship and has already committed to the University of Oregon.