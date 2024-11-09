Jose Maria Olazabal Caddies For Nephew Joseba Torres At DP World Tour Q-School
The two-time Masters champion is giving a helping hand to his nephew in his bid for a DP World Tour card
The final stage of DP World Tour Q-school is taking place at Infinitum Golf in Spain.
Overall, it will include six days of gruelling action, with just the top 20 and ties from the original 156-man field earning a coveted DP World Tour card for the 2025 season.
One player hoping to make the step up to the DP World Tour when the action concludes on 13 November is Joseba Torres, and he has an ace up in sleeve in his caddy this week, Jose Maria Olazabal.
The former Spanish Under-16 champion, who played at Nova Southeastern University, is the nephew of the two-time Masters champion, and he explained to the DP World Tour that his famous uncle has mentored him for a long time.
He said: “I'm very lucky to have my uncle José María Olazabal on the bag.I've practised with him a lot and to have him on the bag with his experience and his knowledge, I'm very lucky. The knowledge he has of how to play the shot, what to do in a certain situation - all the stuff that when you're playing by yourself you don't really deal with very well. With him it's so easy because he tells you exactly what you need to do.”
We caught up with Joseba this week and he revealed Olazábal has been supporting his golf since he was three years old 👶#DPWTQSchool pic.twitter.com/9yTU1D8gQ5November 8, 2024
"He has been with me since I started playing golf when I was three years old. Obviously in a tournament it is different but he has always been with me and he knows what I'm more comfortable with and not. He really knows my game.
"Whatever he says I say 'yes, let's go and do it,' because I really trust him. I know he isn't going to say anything that I don't need to do so I really trust what he says."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
There is an unwritten rule that caddies don't wear golf shoes.But when you are a two time Masters Champ, a 23x winner on DP, played on 7 Ryder Cup Teams, and are in World Golf Hall of Fame, you have earned the right to break that rule. Jose Maria on the bag at @DPWTQSchool pic.twitter.com/056RAeTG3mNovember 8, 2024
Even with the 2012 European Ryder Cup captain alongside him, Torres faces a stern test of his abilities.
The first goal is to make the cut after the fourth round, which will see the top 65 and ties progress to the final two rounds for the chance of a shot at the big time. Torres is also up against a field with its fair share of stars including DP World Tour winners Edoardo Molinari, Eddie Pepperell and Ashan Wu and relegated LIV golfer Kalle Samooja.
In contrast, the extent of Torres’ experience of world ranking events so far is four appearances on the Alps Tour.
Torres is under no illusions that he faces a tall order to finish the event with a DP World Tour card. He added: “This is the first time I'm playing this event and I'm going to try to absorb and learn as much as I can from everyone. Being my first time I know it's not going to be easy but if I can learn as much as possible, that's the best part of it, that would be amazing.”
With Olazabal’s assistance, he gave himself a chance after the opening round, where he finished with a two-under 69 after Felix Mory set the early pace to finish on 10-under heading into the second round.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
How Are The LIV Golfers Getting On At The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship?
The 70 man field features three LIV Golfers and, going into the final day at Yas Links, they will need low rounds to catch leader, Paul Waring
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Bernhard Langer Breaks Age Yet Again On PGA Tour Champions Circuit
Playing the second round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, the 67-year-old fired nine birdies and two bogeys to beat his age for the 21st time on the circuit!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
How Are The LIV Golfers Getting On At The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship?
The 70 man field features three LIV Golfers and, going into the final day at Yas Links, they will need low rounds to catch leader, Paul Waring
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Relegated LIV Golfer Among Notables In DP World Tour Q-school Line-Up
A recent LIV Golf player joins four Ryder Cup players and a host of multiple DP World Tour winners in a strong field for the Final Stage of Q-School
By Paul Higham Published
-
Rory McIlroy Suggests New US President Donald Trump And Elon Musk Could Expedite PGA Tour-PIF Deal
The World No.3 does not believe reports of a completed merger are accurate but did suggest Trump returning as President could speed up a successful deal
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Tee Times: Rounds One And Two
Rory McIlroy is closing in on his sixth Race to Dubai title and he's grouped with his two closest challengers in the first two rounds of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
By Mike Hall Published
-
How The DP World Tour Play-Offs Work
The DP World Tour season is set for a dramatic finale with two all-important tournaments to determine a number of factors – but how to the DP World Tour Play-Offs work?
By Mike Hall Published
-
Exclusive: 'Wentworth Club Is Not For Sale' - BMW PGA Championship Host Denies Saudi PIF Sale Report
The iconic British club says it is not for sale and has categorically denied a report that it is in talks with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
The DP World Tour Play-Offs section of the season begins with the first of two elevated events to decide the Race to Dubai champion
By Mike Hall Published
-
Which Players Secured A DP World Tour Card At The 2024 Challenge Tour Grand Final?
The Challenge Tour Grand Final threw up drama yet again, as 22 players secured their playing rights and cards to the DP World Tour next season
By Matt Cradock Published