Jordan Spieth Intentionally Hits Onto TPC San Antonio Clubhouse Roof In Clever Rules Hack
The Texan found himself in trouble on the par 5 18th but almost dug himself out of trouble in wild style
Jordan Spieth is well known by now as being unafraid of trying the unusual or ill-advised golf shot. It's why fans flock to see him in such numbers and everyone else knows he is never out of contention until the final putt drops.
In the latest chapter of Spieth's unofficial book titled: "What about If I try this?..." the three-time Major champion used the rules to his advantage in order to attempt another Houdini performance during the final hole of his third round at the Valero Texas Open.
Stood on 18, Spieth hooked his drive on the par 5 into the left trees after missing a fairway which has only been found by the entire field around a quarter of the time since Thursday's first attempt.
Chipping back out into the fairway almost certainly would have made the most sense, but this is Spieth - so here's how it actually went...
More than 350 yards to the pin and with trees and large rocks in front of him, the 30-year-old attempted a booming high slice which was shot down almost immediately. Spieth's ball crashed into a branch in front of him and ended up further left behind a large raised concrete drain in an unmaintained area.
Unable to thump it back out into the fairway or onto the green in front of him, Spieth assessed his options and was heard asking the rules official where he would be able to drop if he launched his golf ball onto the roof of the clubhouse about 100 yards to his left. Again, makes total sense.
On the NBC broadcast, PGA Tour Senior Director of TV Rules Orlando Pope explained that the clubhouse is still technically in bounds, and that Spieth would receive a free drop "from an immovable obstruction" (the clubhouse) and also "a temporary immovable obstruction" (the scoreboard) - all permissible under rule 16.1a.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
It was a risky shot but one that, if successful, would allow the three-time Major winner an outside chance for a par. So he did it.
Spieth cracked a sand wedge onto the roof of the clubhouse before it bounced down and into the gutter where it may well stay forever. Drop taken, the Dallas-born golfer punched a low runner up onto the green to give himself a 50-foot look at par.
Cinema.Jordan Spieth hits it onto the ROOF of the clubhouse @ValeroTXOpen. https://t.co/5S5ROxqmmG pic.twitter.com/H0obEXNOjuApril 6, 2024
Unfortunately for Spieth, despite all of that adventures he had been on, the ball dropped three putts later and he would have to make do with a double-bogey seven - dropping him back from five under (T7) to three under (T17), 12 shots behind leader, Akshay Bhatia.
Spieth will tee off alongside Parker Coody and Mac Meissner in Sunday's final round at 10:20am CDT (4:20BST).
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
Who Designed Augusta National?
The legendary course was originally designed by renowned architect Dr Alister MacKenzie
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Who Holds The Record For The Worst Single-Round Score Ever Seen At The Masters? (And Why It's Not Billy Casper)
The highest official single-round total arrived at the 1956 Masters, but it should have been bested in 2005 when Billy Casper endured a nightmare down Magnolia Lane
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
WATCH: Ludvig Aberg Drives Par Four... Despite His Clubhead Breaking
Ludvig Aberg had an unusual moment off the tee in the third round of the Valero Texas Open
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Rory McIlroy Watches On In Commentary As Former Major Champion Snaps Putter
Rory McIlroy had to improvise in the booth when 2016 PGA Championship winner Jimmy Walker broke his putter
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Why Rory McIlroy Was Two Seconds Away From A Penalty Stroke At The Valero Texas Open
The World No.2 narrowly avoided a penalty stroke at the Valero Texas Open after his ball was overhanging the hole before dropping just in time
By Elliott Heath Published
-
'What In The World Is Going On?' - Jordan Spieth's Makes Ace And A Seven During Wild First Round At The Valero Texas Open
The three-time Major-winning Texan experienced a tumultuous opening round at TPC San Antonio - capped off with a hole-in-one at the iconic 16th
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
McIlroy Adds New 'More Responsive' Prototype Iron To His Bag Ahead Of The Masters
The four-time Major winner will have a new club in his bag for this week's Valero Texas Open
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Justin Thomas To Team Up With Cantlay’s Former Caddie After Split With Jim 'Bones' Mackay
The American will have a new man on the bag at the first men's Major of the year
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Texas Children's Houston Open Leaderboard And Live Report: Stephan Jaeger Wins After Scottie Scheffler Misses Putt
World No.1 Scottie Scheffler missed a putt at the last chasing three PGA Tour victories in a row as Stephan Jaeger triumphed
By James Nursey Last updated
-
'Don't Hold Your Breath' - Paul McGinley Expects Golf's Struggles To Continue With Unification Deal Potentially 'A Few More Years' Away
The former Ryder Cup captain was speaking to Irish radio about how soon he believes men's pro golf will come together again
By Jonny Leighfield Published