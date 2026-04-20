Jon Rahm's Caddie Lists Property For $14 Million
Adam Hayes, who has caddied for Rahm since September 2016, has put his house on the market, with the asking price being an eye-watering $14 million
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Jon Rahm has been LIV Golf's highest earner since joining the league in 2024, with his caddie, Adam Hayes, also enjoying the fruits of his labor.
Working for the Spaniard since September 2016, the player-caddie partnership has earned multiple wins worldwide, including two Majors.
Hayes has done very well and, over the weekend of LIV Golf Mexico, it was reported by the Wall Street Journal that the bagman has put his home up for sale with the asking price just a shade under $14 million.Article continues below
Jon Rahm's long term golf caddie Adam Hayes just listed his home in North Carolina for almost $14 MillionThe 5,435 square-foot house sits on 100 acres of land roughly 20 miles northwest of Charlotte - WSJ pic.twitter.com/xxDo1380AZApril 19, 2026
The actual asking price is $13.95 million and, for that money, you can expect to get an awful lot for the Charlotte-area house.
To begin with, Hayes' estate covers 100 acres and the main house is 5,435-square-feet. A $75,000 Full Swing golf and sports simulator also features in the 3,000-square-foot entertainment space.
What's more, you will also find a gym, wet bar and batting cage, with Hayes stating to WSJ that "I always thought it would be really cool to have one (golf simulator) for our kids and for their friends.
"We basically built the space around the simulator and the gym."
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Set in a secluded area, the reason for the move from nearby Lake Norman was due to the estate's privacy.
Continuing, Hayes added: "The lake is fantastic, but there were a lot of looky-loos coming around all the time, and I just never felt like I could get away. I was kind of wanting something a little more secluded."
If the house were to sell for its estimated value, then it would comfortably surpass the area’s $12 million record, which was set in 2025.
For this year, alone, Rahm has pocketed around $12 million on the LIV Golf League and, consequently, it means that Hayes would have earned approximately $1 million for his efforts.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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