Jon Rahm's Caddie Lists Property For $14 Million

Adam Hayes, who has caddied for Rahm since September 2016, has put his house on the market, with the asking price being an eye-watering $14 million

Matt Cradock's avatar
By
published
Jon Rahm and his caddie pose with a trophy. Adam Hayes&#039; house in a circle
(Image credit: Getty Images/X:@HouseTrackers)

Jon Rahm has been LIV Golf's highest earner since joining the league in 2024, with his caddie, Adam Hayes, also enjoying the fruits of his labor.

Working for the Spaniard since September 2016, the player-caddie partnership has earned multiple wins worldwide, including two Majors.

Article continues below

The actual asking price is $13.95 million and, for that money, you can expect to get an awful lot for the Charlotte-area house.

To begin with, Hayes' estate covers 100 acres and the main house is 5,435-square-feet. A $75,000 Full Swing golf and sports simulator also features in the 3,000-square-foot entertainment space.

What's more, you will also find a gym, wet bar and batting cage, with Hayes stating to WSJ that "I always thought it would be really cool to have one (golf simulator) for our kids and for their friends.

"We basically built the space around the simulator and the gym."

Jon Rahm and his caddie walk onto the 12th green on day three of LIV Golf Riyadh

Rahm and Hayes' player-caddie partnership has been ongoing for over a decade

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Set in a secluded area, the reason for the move from nearby Lake Norman was due to the estate's privacy.

Continuing, Hayes added: "The lake is fantastic, but there were a lot of looky-loos coming around all the time, and I just never felt like I could get away. I was kind of wanting something a little more secluded."

If the house were to sell for its estimated value, then it would comfortably surpass the area’s $12 million record, which was set in 2025.

For this year, alone, Rahm has pocketed around $12 million on the LIV Golf League and, consequently, it means that Hayes would have earned approximately $1 million for his efforts.

TOPICS
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°

Irons: TaylorMade P7CB

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.