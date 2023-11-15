'Absolutely No Chance' - Jon Rahm Explains Why He Won't Be Replacing Rory McIlroy On The PGA Tour Board

Jon Rahm made it crystal clear when asked if he would replace Rory McIlroy on the PGA Tour Policy Board after the Northern Irishman's shock resignation.

McIlroy leaves an open spot on the board after his departure was confirmed in a letter by Jay Monahan, with the player directors including the likes of Tiger Woods, Patrick Cantlay and Webb Simpson set to nominate his successor.

Could Rahm be the man to replace McIlroy? "Absolutely no chance" was his reply.

"Oh, you won't see me there. Absolutely no chance. I've been asked a couple times if I have any interest, and I'm not going to spend, I don't know how many meetings they have, but they are six, seven, hour plus long. I'm not here for that," the World No.3 explained ahead of this week's DP World Tour Championship.

"As regards to Rory, he's obviously been put in a situation where a lot has been expected of him, and I don't know the exact reason why he left the board. But I certainly wouldn't blame somebody like him to just want to focus a bit more on his game and his family and enjoy the bit of time he's truly earned. Again, it's a big commitment for somebody to be part of it.

"Did I expect it? Not really. But again, I can understand why somebody would do, especially with everything that's involved."

Rahm also spoke on the toll the PGA Tour board may have taken on McIlroy's game.

"Hard to say. Being part of the PAC and the chairman, it does require some time - I don't know. I think it is a significant commitment, so it could have an effect. It's not only the meetings. It's the phone calls and the players wanting to talk to you. So those hours you spent on the golf course are a little bit busier.

"So I think it could hinder a little bit, and there's a reason probably why I can't recall any great player being a full-time board member and winning tournaments and Majors at the same time, at least in recent history. Maybe there was, maybe back one day on the PGA Tour.

"But I can see how the lack of sleep definitely will limit your ability to compete.

Rahm and McIlroy contributed a combined seven points in Europe's Ryder Cup win in Rome last month (Image credit: Getty Images)

McIlroy has made no comment on his departure yet, although he did give a hint in his own press conference in Dubai on Monday when asked if he was enjoying having a seat at the table at such a crucial time for the PGA Tour.

"Not particularly, no. Not what I signed for whenever I went on the board. But yeah, the game of professional golf has been in flux for the last two years," he said.

McIlroy will pick up his fifth Race to Dubai title this week, winning it for the second year in a row. Jon Rahm is second in the rankings, having won the Race to Dubai in 2019.

The European duo are two of the star names in the field this week at Jumeirah Golf Estates, which also includes the likes of Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood.