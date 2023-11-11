Jon Rahm Celebrates Birthday With High-Profile Sporting Friends

Jon Rahm recently turned 29, with the Masters champion celebrating in style with a meal out with several other high-profile sporting stars.

Posting to his social media, the Spaniard was joined for dinner by recently retired NFL star J.J.Watt, Super-Bowl-winning tight-end Zach Ertz and 23-time Olympic gold medallist Michael Phelps as well as their respective partners, which includes US Women's Football star Julie Ertz - spouse of Zach.

"What a great evening, it was an honor to celebrate Zach and my birthday with this great group of friends. I encourage you to guess what the topic of conversation was," the Spaniard captioned the post, with Watt hinting at some the conversation around the dinner table, replying in the comments: "some topics: very guessable, other topics: IMPOSSIBLE."

The quartet of couples all live in the same area and share many of the same interests, namely golf. Although the World No.3 may not be able to put on his NFL gear to challenge Watt or Ertz, or jump in a pool and race Phelps, the other three athletes do try their luck with Rahm on the golf course.

One of the more high-profile occasions came at TPC Scottsdale - host of the Waste Management Open - where Rahm defeated Watt despite giving up 36 shots. Along with the Waste Management, Ertz and Watt are also in a group chat with Rahm, with both messaging him prior to his victory at the Masters in April.

The picture comes only a week after Rahm announced that he would not be taking part in the inaugural season of TGL, the tech-rich league and brainchild of Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods.

"I am sad to confirm that I will not be participating in the first TGL season," a statement on social media read. "While I still think it’s a great opportunity, right now it would require a level of commitment that I can’t offer. Best of luck to everyone involved and may the best team win!"