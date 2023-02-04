Jon Rahm Plays J.J. Watt In Match Alongside Tom Kim And Michael Phelps
Rahm managed to defeat Watt despite giving him 36 shots at TPC Scottsdale, venue to the Waste Management Phoenix Open
The Pebble Beach Pro-Am may feature a number of huge stars from the world of sport and entertainment, but it was TPC Scottsdale where a quartet of huge names was convening, with Jon Rahm, J.J. Watt, Tom Kim and Michael Phelps playing a round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
Rahm, who is arguably the best player in the world right now after four worldwide wins in just seven starts, was joined by one of the greatest defensive linemen of all time in Watt, who actually took Rahm on in a match where he got 36 shots from the World No.3.
In the match, it was Rahm who came out on top, with the Spaniard posting a photo of the scorecard and a picture of all four sports stars on the iconic 16th hole at the Stadium Course.
On the post, Rahm wrote: "Match #1 - JJ 0 Rahmbo 1 - I only had to give him 36 shots from the tips at TPC Scottsdale and he was not happy once he saw he would’ve won stroke play. One of the best rounds I have seen him play, love seeing his progress. Ready for Match #2 but only giving him 34 shots. Vamos! Enjoyed having Michael Phelps and Tom Kim join as honorary observers."
Certainly, as four balls go this one is pretty special, as Watt responded via his Twitter, stating: "The only thing we need to focus on here is that I parred the #1 hardest hole on the course & I kept the margin of victory under 36 shots. You also forgot to mention that we were playing Championship Tees (7,261 Yards) and Championship Green Speeds (aka concrete). What a day."
Watt is a huge golf fan and, in 2017, played Erin Hills on the Monday after the US Open. Playing off around a 21 handicap, the American has also been involved with The Match, hosting the Press Conference back in June 2022 between Josh Allen, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers.
Putting in a superb effort against Rahm, it is worth noting that, if the Spaniard had put in score cards to get an official handicap, it would come out at around +13! With the form he is in, it is no surprise that he is the favourite in Phoenix at an event he has finished inside the top 10 multiple times.
