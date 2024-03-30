Jon Rahm Announces Huge News Prior To Masters Defence: His Wife is Expecting Their Third Child

The two-time Major winner revealed the news that he and his wife, Kelley, are expecting their third child, via his social media

Jon Rahm and his wife celebrate the 2023 Masters victory
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Just a fortnight out from his Masters defence, Jon Rahm has announced the news that his wife, Kelley Cahill, is pregnant with the couple’s third child.

Taking to social media, Rahm posted an image of himself, Cahill and two sons Kepa and Eneko, with the caption: "Officially moving to zone defense, baby Rahm #3 coming soon!"

A post shared by Jon Rahm Rodriguez (@jonrahm)

A photo posted by on

Although they didn't disclose the due date of the baby, many professionals from the world of golf and sport reacted to the news. Michelle Wie-West wrote: "Congrats you guys!!!!!!!" whilst fellow countryman, Sergio Garcia, commented "Congratulations Jon!"

Along with Wie-West and Garcia, Michael Phelps, the most successful and most decorated Olympian of all time, congratulated the couple, and Rahm's LIV Golf team, Legion XIII GC, wrote: "A new Legion XIII member on the way."

Rahm returns to action at LIV Golf Miami next week, with the Spaniard the only player to finish inside the top 10 for the first four LIV tournaments of 2024. Joining the circuit at the tail-end of 2023, his Legion XIII side sits fourth in the team standings, following a win in their debut event, as well as two tied fifth finishes.

Jon Rahm and his family celebrate on the 18th green at Augusta National

Rahm and his family celebrate on the 18th hole at the 2023 Masters 

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the event in Miami, Rahm will head to Augusta National to defend his Masters title. Recently, the 29-year-old revealed his Champions Dinner menu, with the theme drawing heavily on his homeland of Spain.

The coincidence of baby news and the Masters continues for Rahmbo. If you remember, back in 2021, just a week out from the first men's Major of the year, Rahm announced the birth of his first child Kepa. Prior to the tournament, the two-time Major winner had stated that: “If anybody’s thinking of a betting on me on the Masters, maybe think about it twice because there’s a chance I'll have to just turn around and leave that week”. He managed to finish in a tie for fifth, four shots back of winner, Hideki Matsuyama.

