Watch: John Rahm Comes Agonizingly Close To Ace In YouTube Match

It’s safe to say that plenty has gone right for Jon Rahm in recent months. After all, he won twice in his maiden LIV Golf season on the way to collecting bonus money of $18m for finishing top of the individual standings. Then, in early October, he revealed that he and his wife Kelley Cahill had become parents to their first daughter, Alaia Cahill Rahm.

It nearly got better still when he joined Bob Does Sports' Robby Berger (Bobby Fairways), Nick Stubbe (Fat Perez) and Joseph Demare (Joey Coldcuts) to take part in an 18-hole matchup at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Going up against the three, Rahm, whose most recent competitive appearance came at the DP World Tour’s Andalucia Masters in October, appeared to be getting his excuses in early by saying: “Nervous. Haven’t played in a while so the possibility of a shank is there,” before adding: “It’d make my year if FP holes out and I get to see him sprint down the fairway.”

Little did he know that it wouldn’t be Perez troubling the hole from the tee box, but himself.

With the match all-square on the 133-yard fifth, Cutsy pre-empted what was – almost - about to come. With Rahm about to take his tee shot, he joked: “Right, Jon, a hole-in-one would do a lot of numbers.”

Rahm then came desperately close to obliging, producing a brilliant effort that almost resulted in a slam-dunk ace but for the ball slamming the flagpole and agonizingly bouncing back out.

Rahm couldn’t believe it, lightheartedly throwing his hat in the air before saying: “I would have definitely took off running.”

While that near-miss would have been somewhat disappointing for the Spaniard, it was hardly enough to put him off his stride. The two-time Major winner eventually eased to a 3&2 victory.

As for the numbers, they don’t appear to have been harmed too much by Rahm’s close call either. Just a couple of days after the action was uploaded to YouTube, Rahm’s match with the boys had amassed almost 500,000 views.

