John Terry Meets Tiger Woods On 'Bucket List Trip'

Life as a retired footballer is clearly suiting John Terry if his recent activities are anything to go by, with the former Chelsea and England defender embarking on the golf trip of a lifetime.

The 41-year-old, whose playing career came to an end in 2018, posted a message on Twitter with details of his “bucket list trip” taking in world-renowned California courses Pebble Beach, Spanish Bay, Spyglass Hill and Cypress Point for the Tiger Woods Invitational taking place between 10 and 12 October.

Not finished there, Terry followed up that post with an update the following day featuring an image of him posing alongside none other than the 15-time Major-winning legend.

It is well known that Terry is a keen golfer. In April, he revealed that he had fulfilled a retirement ambition of becoming a scratch handicap. Announcing the achievement on Twitter at the time, he said: "When I retired I set myself a target to get down to scratch and today I achieved it. Not the most exciting post but one I’m personally pleased with."

Terry’s home course happens to be one of the best in Surrey, home of the BMW PGA Championship and headquarters of the Official World Golf Ranking, Wentworth. How Terry found the courses he flew out to experience compared to the renowned Virginia Water course is unclear. However, it's probably safe to say that meeting Woods helped ensure his bucket list trip more than lived up to expectations.

Away from fulfilling his golf ambitions, Terry works part-time in a coaching consultancy role at the Chelsea Academy.