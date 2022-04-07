John Terry Completes Goal Of Becoming A Scratch Handicap
The former England and Chelsea legend revealed that he is now a scratch golfer
Former England and Chelsea legend John Terry has revealed he now has a handicap index of scratch.
The defender posted an update on social media saying he had achieved his target of becoming a scratch player following his retirement from professional football in 2018.
"When I retired I set myself a target to get down to scratch and today I achieved it," Terry tweeted. Not the most exciting post but one I’m personally pleased with."
When I retired I set myself a target to get down to scratch and today I achieved it. 🏌🏻♂️Not the most exciting post but one I’m personally pleased with. 💙 pic.twitter.com/WD6rOkBaqqApril 7, 2022
Just like on the football pitch, Terry is a lefty when it comes to golf. His home club is Wentworth in Virginia Water, Surrey, home of the BMW PGA Championship and headquarters of the European (now DP World) Tour. It is one of the best golf courses in Surrey and one of the most exclusive golf clubs in the UK, home to the West, East and Edinburgh courses as well as an executive nine-hole course.
His 0.3 index means he is now one of the best golfing footballers along with the likes of England and Tottenham striker Harry Kane and Ukrainian legend Andriy Shevchenko. His profile picture on the My England Golf app shows him walking down the 18th fairway at TPC Sawgrass in Florida, home of the Players Championship.
Terry is currently back working at Chelsea Football Club in the coaching department after a stint as Aston Villa's assistant manager.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered three Open Championships on-site including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats between 3-5. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: Titleist 818H2
Irons: Honma TR20B
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
