John Terry Completes Goal Of Becoming A Scratch Handicap

Former England and Chelsea legend John Terry has revealed he now has a handicap index of scratch.

The defender posted an update on social media saying he had achieved his target of becoming a scratch player following his retirement from professional football in 2018.

"When I retired I set myself a target to get down to scratch and today I achieved it," Terry tweeted. Not the most exciting post but one I’m personally pleased with."

Just like on the football pitch, Terry is a lefty when it comes to golf. His home club is Wentworth in Virginia Water, Surrey, home of the BMW PGA Championship and headquarters of the European (now DP World) Tour. It is one of the best golf courses in Surrey and one of the most exclusive golf clubs in the UK, home to the West, East and Edinburgh courses as well as an executive nine-hole course.

His 0.3 index means he is now one of the best golfing footballers along with the likes of England and Tottenham striker Harry Kane and Ukrainian legend Andriy Shevchenko. His profile picture on the My England Golf app shows him walking down the 18th fairway at TPC Sawgrass in Florida, home of the Players Championship.

Terry is currently back working at Chelsea Football Club in the coaching department after a stint as Aston Villa's assistant manager.