‘Exhausted’ Nelly Korda Puts Bid For Sixth Successive Title On Hold With JM Eagle LA Championship Withdrawal

The Chevron Championship winner has opted to skip the next LPGA Tour event despite initially confirming she would be in the field

Nelly Korda takes a shot at the Chevron Championship
Nelly Korda has withdrawn from the JM Eagle LA Championship
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

Nelly Korda became only the third player in LPGA Tour history to win five tournaments in a row when she claimed her second Major title at the Chevron Championship.

Despite a grueling final round at The Club at Carlton Woods, the American had originally stated she would appear at this week’s JM Eagle LA Championship in her bid to become the first player to make it six in succession. However, she has now announced on social media that she has withdrawn from the event following a hectic schedule in recent weeks.

Korda shared an Instagram story that read: “I wanted to let all know that after a lot of consideration with my team, I have decided to withdraw from the JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro.

“It was not an easy decision. After the unbelievable week at The Chevron and grinding through the mental and physical challenges of four events in the past five weeks I am definitely feeling exhausted.

“With so much still to come in 2024, I feel I need to listen to my body and get some rest, so I can be ready for the remainder of the season.”

Nelly Korda with the Chevron Championship trophy

Nelly Korda claimed her latest win at the Chevron Championship in Texas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In her press conference after her latest victory, Korda first confirmed she intended to play at this week’s event before adding her thoughts on the chances of claiming a sixth successive title at Wilshire Country Club.

She said: “Yeah, I'm going to enjoy this right now and then I'll think about that. But yeah, it's been an amazing time. Hopefully keep the streak alive. But I've been so grateful to compete week in and week out and get the five in a row, too.”

However, she also touched on what had been a particularly long and grueling final round, saying: “It was such a long day. I felt like we were out there - well, I've been up since 4.00am,  so it has been a long day.”

Given that, it appears another 72 holes of golf so soon after her victory is a step too far and Korda’s bid for yet another win will have to wait at least two more weeks. Following the JM Eagle LA Championship, there is a one-week break before the LPGA Tour resumes with the Cognizant Founders Cup, which begins on 9 May.

