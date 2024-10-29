Curtis Cup Star Jasmine Koo Wins Third Consecutive Collegiate Title

Jasmine Koo secured the East Lake Cup to become the first USC Trojan to win three consecutive titles since 2013

Jasmine Koo has been a college golfer for barely two months but the University of South California freshman is already a three-time winner.

Koo secured the individual title at the 10th annual East Lake Cup to go with her Windy City Collegiate and Stanford Intercollegiate victories to become the first USC golfer to win three consecutive titles since Annie Park in 2013.

Koo's seven-under-par 65 at East Lake featured nine birdies and placed her top of the leaderboard in the one-round shootout, three ahead of fellow USC and USA Curtis Cup teammate Catherine Park.

A post shared by USC Women's Golf (@uscwomensgolf)

A photo posted by on

Park was also runner-up to Koo at the Stanford Intercollegiate.

Koo, who recently moved up to 2nd in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, looks to be a name to watch out for in the coming years. The Californian was 4th in the Augusta National Women's Amateur this year before finishing T13 as the low amateur at the Chevron Championship.

She then went on to win 2.5 points from four matches for Team USA at the Curtis Cup, where she beat Beth Coulter 4&3 in the final day singles.

Koo might have jumped to no.1 in the WAGR already, but current no.1 Lottie Woad also won on the same day to close out the fall season. The Englishwoman finished T1st at the Landfall Tradition to lift her fourth collegiate title and stay on top of the rankings.

Ohio State sophomore Jack Vojtko won the men's title at the East Lake Cup courtesy of a six-under-par 66, with Vojtko playing his final six holes in five-under.

The East Lake Cup moves to match play on Tuesday, with the semi finals taking place. USC face off against LA rivals UCLA. LSU play Oregon in the other semi.

In the men's match play, Georgia Tech face off against Ohio State, while Auburn are up against Florida State in a rematch of the NCAA final.

