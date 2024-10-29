Curtis Cup Star Jasmine Koo Wins Third Consecutive Collegiate Title
Jasmine Koo secured the East Lake Cup to become the first USC Trojan to win three consecutive titles since 2013
Jasmine Koo has been a college golfer for barely two months but the University of South California freshman is already a three-time winner.
Koo secured the individual title at the 10th annual East Lake Cup to go with her Windy City Collegiate and Stanford Intercollegiate victories to become the first USC golfer to win three consecutive titles since Annie Park in 2013.
Koo's seven-under-par 65 at East Lake featured nine birdies and placed her top of the leaderboard in the one-round shootout, three ahead of fellow USC and USA Curtis Cup teammate Catherine Park.
A post shared by USC Women's Golf (@uscwomensgolf)
A photo posted by on
Park was also runner-up to Koo at the Stanford Intercollegiate.
Koo, who recently moved up to 2nd in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, looks to be a name to watch out for in the coming years. The Californian was 4th in the Augusta National Women's Amateur this year before finishing T13 as the low amateur at the Chevron Championship.
She then went on to win 2.5 points from four matches for Team USA at the Curtis Cup, where she beat Beth Coulter 4&3 in the final day singles.
Koo might have jumped to no.1 in the WAGR already, but current no.1 Lottie Woad also won on the same day to close out the fall season. The Englishwoman finished T1st at the Landfall Tradition to lift her fourth collegiate title and stay on top of the rankings.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Ohio State sophomore Jack Vojtko won the men's title at the East Lake Cup courtesy of a six-under-par 66, with Vojtko playing his final six holes in five-under.
The East Lake Cup moves to match play on Tuesday, with the semi finals taking place. USC face off against LA rivals UCLA. LSU play Oregon in the other semi.
In the men's match play, Georgia Tech face off against Ohio State, while Auburn are up against Florida State in a rematch of the NCAA final.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
-
-
Who Has The Most NCAA Division I Championship Titles?
The NCAA Division I Championship is the biggest tournament in college golf – here are the teams and individuals who have won it the most often through the years
By Mike Hall Published
-
Toto Japan Classic Prize Money Payout 2024
Mone Inami defends her title as the Asian Swing section of the LPGA Tour season concludes with the Toto Japan classic at Seta Golf Club
By Mike Hall Published
-
Toto Japan Classic Prize Money Payout 2024
Mone Inami defends her title as the Asian Swing section of the LPGA Tour season concludes with the Toto Japan classic at Seta Golf Club
By Mike Hall Published
-
Vanderbilt Unveils $11m Renovations To College Golf Training Facility
Vanderbilt Golf House training facility at Tennessee's Vanderbilt Legends Club has undergone extensive renovations, and video footage shows the finished work
By Mike Hall Published
-
Aramco Team Series Riyadh Prize Money Payout 2024
Alison Lee defends her title in Riyadh
By Mike Hall Published
-
Ruoning Yin Lands Second LPGA Tour Title In Three Starts
China's Yin won the Maybank Championship in fine style after carding a final round 65 to triumph by one over Thailand's Jeeno Thitikul
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
College Stars Make Big Decisions On Turning Pro After Reaching Final Stage Of LPGA Tour Q-Series
Adela Cernousek and Zoe Campos both progressed to the final stage of LPGA Tour’s Q-Series, but only one will be taking the chance to earn a card for the 2025 season
By Mike Hall Published
-
Report: Transgender Golfer Faces Potential Ban Amid LPGA Tour Policy Review
Hailey Davidson may be banned from competing on next season's Epson Tour despite earning status on the developmental circuit via the second stage of LPGA Q-Series
By Mike Hall Published
-
How Much Did Ruoning Yin Win At The Maybank Championship?
A world-class field competes in the second edition of the no-cut event with the chance to claim a sizeable first prize and crucial Race to CME Globe points
By Mike Hall Last updated
-
Mississippi State Golfer Ties NCAA Record In Extraordinary Style At Home Event
Sophomore Avery Weed carded a remarkable 11-under 61 during the first round of The Ally - an NCAA tournament held at at Old Waverly Golf Club, site of the 1999 US Women's Open
By Jonny Leighfield Published