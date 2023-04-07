Jack Nicklaus Followed In Epic Behind-The-Scenes Masters Honorary Starters' Video

Over the last few years, Augusta National have really started to ramp up their online content surrounding the iconic golf course and The Masters, with Dude Perfect and Bryson DeChambeau filmed taking on the famous Amen Corner in 2022.

Now, in 2023, we have been given yet another glimpse into Augusta National, this time though with the Honorary Starter tradition, specifically behind-the-scenes footage of Jack Nicklaus preparing for the opening tee shot.

The Honorary Starters as never seen before... Through Jack's eyes. #themasters pic.twitter.com/ZkoBj7ddifApril 7, 2023 See more

In a tweet captioned "the Honorary Starters as never seen before... Through Jack's eyes. #themasters," we see Nicklaus appearing with his wife Barbara, as the couple head down to Augusta National's range.

On the range, we see many humorous quips from the six-time Green Jacket winner, such as Nicklaus attempting to put a golf glove on before jokingly saying "I can't put this glove on, I've just seen it's a right-handed glove!" Striking some chip shots, you still see his passion for the game, especially when Nicklaus starts talking to his fellow starter, Tom Watson.

The most poignant moment though comes when Nicklaus walks with his longtime partner, Barbara. The 83-year-old puts his arm around her as they walk towards the first tee box. Barbara, who is donning the traditional white boiler suit with her husband's name on the back, hands him the golf ball which he gave to her on the practice range whilst warming up.

Gary Player, Tom Watson and Jack Nicklaus pose on the tee following the Honorary Starter tradition (Image credit: Getty Images)

The video closes with the 18-time Major winner striking his tee shot in the presence of Watson, Gary Player, Augusta National Chairman, Fred Ridley, as well as hundreds of patrons surrounding the tee.

In the last shot, Nicklaus once again fires off a quip, as he states "unfortunately, we've got to get off the tee because they have got play coming along", with the parting shot being the American in his Green Jacket alongside Barbara as they're driven away in a golf cart.

It's a very poignant and fascinating video, something which not many would have seen beforehand, with multiple users commenting on it as it was posted. One tweeted: "When you get 5 minutes watch this, amazing..." whilst many responded saying "Great!"