Dude Perfect Film YouTube Video With Bryson DeChambeau At The Masters

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Dude Perfect have amassed a gigantic 57 million subscribers on YouTube, as well as millions of followers through Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Known for their trick shots, as well as their sports-related videos, the YouTube group have now filmed and released a video that will make every golf fan take notice, with the guys teaming up with Bryson DeChambeau and the Masters!

Yes, you read that correctly, the Masters! An event which takes place at Augusta National, which is arguably the most iconic and exclusive golf club in the world.

A post shared by Dude Perfect (@dudeperfect) A photo posted by on

The format of the video, which is voiced by one of the most recognised broadcasters in the world, Jim Nantz, is an All Sports Golf Battle. For those who are unsure what that is, the guys are given a bag full of sports equipment - Hockey sticks, vortex, bows and arrows etc - and they must use the equipment to get in the hole in as fewer strokes as possible.

Starring alongside former US Open winner, DeChambeau, the introduction sees presenter, Ty, state that: "If you had asked me what are the chances you will film an All Sports Golf Battle at Augusta National? I'd have said zero, but here we are!" In all honesty, I would have to agree!

Following the intro, the guys use the various equipment, with a particular highlight being DeChambeau sticking a shot from a tennis racket into one of the Creeks, before a joke is made about the American shouting Fore! something that others have called him out for not doing in the past.

Other noticeable segments are facts about Augusta National that are scattered throughout the video, with Amen Corner in full display throughout and, although we don't want to ruin the ending, some of the group and DeChambeau also skim some shots at the par 3 16th hole, something that has become a Masters tradition.

Although we are unsure when filming took place, the leaderboards and grandstands are on full display throughout, meaning it is likely to have taken place recently.

What was the reaction to the video? Well, the likes of Rick Shiels tweeted: "This is INCREDIBLE! Well done @DudePerfect @b_dechambeau for pushing the boundaries of YouTube content," whilst Peter Finch posted: "No freaking way!! All Sports Golf Battle at The Masters." (The tweet also contained some clapping emojis).

Although some were excited at the video, some weren't, with one commenting: "I have extremely mixed feelings about this," whilst another tweeted: "Not sure about this. Bunch of hockey sticks and frisbees being thrown around at Augusta National?"

Tiger Woods and Dude Perfect stand on the 19th green after the 2020 Payne’s Valley Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

How ever you look at it though, it is pretty interesting seeing Augusta National allow these types of antics on their course, but it shows that times are changing, especially when it is reported that the new Netflix PGA Tour docuseries will be allowed in the grounds of the iconic venue, something that has only happened recently.

Also, Dude Perfect have a near 60 million subscribers who aren't all into golf but like and follow the characters in the groups. If it means that more people will watch the Masters because of the video, it can only be a good thing, right?