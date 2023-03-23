Tom Watson To Design New Golf Course 4.5 Miles From Augusta National
Two-time Masters champion Tom Watson is designing a golf course as part of new venue just a few miles north of Augusta National
A Tom Watson-designed golf course described as “America’s next great masterpiece” is being built just 4.5 miles from the iconic Augusta National.
Just a few miles north from where he slipped on Green Jacket twice, the 1977 and 1981 Masters champion will design one of the two 18-hole courses being built on a new golfing venue as part of a luxury sports and residential development.
The 1,742-acre property will be known as Cypress Shoals (opens in new tab) and resides in North Augusta, which is actually across the state border from Georgia in neighbouring South Carolina.
Sitting on the banks of the Savannah River, it will have two 18-hole golf courses, one designed by Watson, and a nine-hole short course along with practice and teaching facilities.
A multi-use property, there will be several other sporting and lifestyle activities on offer such as shooting, horse riding, fishing and hiking, along with conference facilities and a spa and wellness centre.
Housing will also be part of the venture, with golf cottages and condominiums, luxury cabins, residential lots and a riverfront hotel all being planned.
Being so close to the home of the Masters, the accommodation options are sure to be popular among golf fans and even the players themselves may fancy owning a home-from-home right on Augusta National’s doorstep.
And that’s not to mention just how popular the site will be for that one week in April that’s highlighted in every golfer’s calendar.
The venue’s website is keen to state the benefits of its tremendous location, saying: “Cypress Shoals’ close proximity to the Augusta National Golf Club allows it to be equally suited for guests that can take advantage of its hospitality offerings for conferences, conventions, and corporate retreats.”
There were rumours and reports of LIV Golf's Saudi backers looking to buy-up land near Augusta National in February, with talk of Greg Norman's new tour looking to host a tournament around Masters time.
Whether that was this piece of land being used for Cypress Shoals or somewhere else remains to be seen, but it seems that land around Augusta is literally hot property right now.
