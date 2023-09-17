'I’ve Thought About My Role For Sure' - Rose Ahead Of Ryder Cup Showdown

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Justin Rose will always be known as the teenager who holed out at The Open in 1998 to announce his place on the world stage as an amateur yet, aged 43, Rose has had to come to terms with becoming a veteran after a rich career with Major success, an Olympic gold, World No.1 status and more.

It is precisely all this experience, as well as his excellent run of results, which has earned Rose a place in Europe's side as a captain's pick under Luke Donald for his sixth appearance in the competition.

Rose and Donald during the 2018 Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Some players say the Ryder Cup is the greatest week of your life, win or lose,” Rose said. “That’s rubbish. They are actually awful if you lose. I don’t enjoy losing."

This mentality helped Rose memorably come from behind to beat Phil Mickelson in the 'Miracle at Medinah' in 2012 on the final day in the singles. However, although Rose possesses bags of experience in the clash with the Americans, he doesn't intend to ram it down team mates' throats.

“I’ve thought about my role for sure,” Rose reflected at the BMW PGA Championship following his final round. “I do come in with a lot of experience. But it’s not a role I want to push on any of the younger lads. It needs to be natural and organic. I don’t want to install my views on the others if it is not how they see things.

"They need to come to me. But if they do, I’m more than happy to dive into that role. Having said that, the youngsters today do seem to be a little bit more self-assured than generations past. So it is best to let them freewheel. My role is really to get comfortable with them and be there for them if required.”

Justin Rose shot to fame at The Open where he holed out at the 72nd hole to finish fourth (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rose was one of six captain's picks by Donald alongside Ludvig Aberg , Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka, Shane Lowry and Nicolai Hojgaard, with all of the side in action at Wentworth in the BMW PGA Championship.

Rose, who finished tied 36th at five-under, was part of the squad who headed to Marco Simone Golf and Country Club on Monday with the rest of the team before playing Wentworth. He added: “The bonding started last Monday in Rome, which has made this week a more gentle carryover but the benefits are there. I was on the adjacent eighth tee today when Sepp Straka drove off the 11th.

"He looked over and gave me a thumbs-up. That wouldn’t have happened had we not gone to Rome. So there is momentum already. I love the way the team is shaping up. It’s very balanced. We have a nod to the past. We have the top players in the game. And we have some new blood.”

But Rose has also experienced Ryder Cup heartache when he was left out of the side previously and has given some advice to Adrian Meronk, who was ignored for a wildcard despite his strong claims, including winning the Italian Open at Marco Simone in May.

“I told Adrian this week to use it positively,” Rose said. “Let the burn ignite a fire you can work with and fan the flames for the next two years. With six picks it was hard to play your way in automatically.”