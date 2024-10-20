'It Depends On Who It Is' - Wyndham Clark Calls For Certain LIV Players To Return To PGA Tour

Despite the PGA Tour and LIV Golf divide, it's clear to see that the majority of players don't hold grudges between the two circuits, with a former Major winner's comments showing that those who left the PGA Tour would be welcome to a return, or at least some of them could be...

Speaking on the No Laying Up podcast, Wyndham Clark claimed that "it depends on who it is,” in regards to which LIV Golfers could and should return to the circuit.

"I think guys that have had the career where they should be lifelong PGA Tour players, I think they deserve the right to come play the PGA Tour," stated Clark.

"If Dustin Johnson wants to come back and Phil Mickelson and guys that have won, Brooks (Koepka), who have won Majors and are most likely hall of famers. They deserve to play wherever the hell they want, because they’re so good.”

As of writing, there are still ongoing negotiations between the PGA Tour and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, the backers of LIV Golf. Just recently, it was reported that LIV's CEO, Greg Norman, is set to take up a more senior position within the circuit, whilst PGA Tour commissioner, Jay Monahan, was playing alongside his PIF counterpart, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

However, alongside his statement of some of the more notable players returning to the PGA Tour, Clark seemed to be against those who left to join LIV who were less experienced. Still speaking on the podcast, the former US Open winner explained that: "I think guys that maybe left and didn't have that pedigree and career, I think those are the guys I struggle with because they made their decision. So they chose to go play there, and take the money. I think that's what a lot of us wrestle with."

Clark and Koepka during The 152nd Open Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Talking of money, it was reported by Bloomberg back in September that some PGA Tour players would like LIV golfers to repay the money they have made since joining the circuit.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It appears, though, that Clark would have accepted a deal from LIV if it meant that he could still compete on the PGA Tour circuit. "If we 100 percent knew we could take the money and come back, then we all would have done that," Clark stated, who then added "because we all would've been way richer and then you come back and actually play at the highest level."

After the LIV Golf finale in September, there has been no real chat on players being linked with LIV Golf. What we do know is that, like 2023, there will be a LIV Golf Promotions Event, but it's unclear as to whether the tournament will follow the same format as last year. Back in 2023, three players secured full cards to the LIV Golf League but, as of writing, dates and details are to be confirmed.