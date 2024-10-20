'It Depends On Who It Is' - Wyndham Clark Calls For Certain LIV Players To Return To PGA Tour
Speaking on the No Laying Up podcast, the former US Open winner claimed that those who have 'won Majors and are most likely hall of famers' should be welcomed back to the circuit, despite leaving for LIV Golf
Despite the PGA Tour and LIV Golf divide, it's clear to see that the majority of players don't hold grudges between the two circuits, with a former Major winner's comments showing that those who left the PGA Tour would be welcome to a return, or at least some of them could be...
Speaking on the No Laying Up podcast, Wyndham Clark claimed that "it depends on who it is,” in regards to which LIV Golfers could and should return to the circuit.
"I think guys that have had the career where they should be lifelong PGA Tour players, I think they deserve the right to come play the PGA Tour," stated Clark.
"If Dustin Johnson wants to come back and Phil Mickelson and guys that have won, Brooks (Koepka), who have won Majors and are most likely hall of famers. They deserve to play wherever the hell they want, because they’re so good.”
As of writing, there are still ongoing negotiations between the PGA Tour and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, the backers of LIV Golf. Just recently, it was reported that LIV's CEO, Greg Norman, is set to take up a more senior position within the circuit, whilst PGA Tour commissioner, Jay Monahan, was playing alongside his PIF counterpart, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
However, alongside his statement of some of the more notable players returning to the PGA Tour, Clark seemed to be against those who left to join LIV who were less experienced. Still speaking on the podcast, the former US Open winner explained that: "I think guys that maybe left and didn't have that pedigree and career, I think those are the guys I struggle with because they made their decision. So they chose to go play there, and take the money. I think that's what a lot of us wrestle with."
Talking of money, it was reported by Bloomberg back in September that some PGA Tour players would like LIV golfers to repay the money they have made since joining the circuit.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
It appears, though, that Clark would have accepted a deal from LIV if it meant that he could still compete on the PGA Tour circuit. "If we 100 percent knew we could take the money and come back, then we all would have done that," Clark stated, who then added "because we all would've been way richer and then you come back and actually play at the highest level."
After the LIV Golf finale in September, there has been no real chat on players being linked with LIV Golf. What we do know is that, like 2023, there will be a LIV Golf Promotions Event, but it's unclear as to whether the tournament will follow the same format as last year. Back in 2023, three players secured full cards to the LIV Golf League but, as of writing, dates and details are to be confirmed.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Veteran Pro Claims Biggest Pay Day Of Career As Single Paycheck Surpasses All But One Of His Previous Seasons
Not only did Julien Guerrier claim the biggest title of his career, but the paycheck from his Andalucia Masters win was more than all but one of his season earnings on Tour
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Shriners Children's Open Final Round Tee Times
JT Poston takes a three-shot lead over Doug Ghim into the final round at TPC Summerlin - here are the tee times
By Mike Hall Published
-
Shriners Children's Open Final Round Tee Times
JT Poston takes a three-shot lead over Doug Ghim into the final round at TPC Summerlin - here are the tee times
By Mike Hall Published
-
'I Have Watched The First Swing In This Video 50 Times' - Max Homa Reacts To Angel Hidalgo's Crazy Golf Swings
A video of Angel Hidalgo's swings have been causing reaction on social media, with even multiple-time PGA Tour winner, Max Homa, reacting to them!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
PGA Tour Pro Five-Putts At Shriners Children's Open As Wind Causes Chaos
After a lengthy delay, due to 50mph winds, the Shriners Children's Open saw chaos, with one example being Joseph Bramlett who five-putted from 10-feet
By Matt Cradock Published
-
14 Big Names From LIV Golf And PGA Tour On Surprisingly Long Win Droughts
There are 14 big names, multiple Major champions and former World No.1s from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf who are stuck in surprisingly long winning droughts
By Paul Higham Published
-
Have Golf Fans Clocked Off For The Season? Worrying PGA Tour Ratings Show Substantial Drop-Off
Prior to the new NFL season kicking off, PGA Tour Sundays were averaging in the millions for TV viewing figures - that is no longer the case, far from it...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
The 4 LIV Golfers Currently Qualified For The DP World Tour Championship
Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton are two of four LIV Golf players who could qualify for the DP World Tour Championship.
By Paul Higham Published
-
'Bizarro' - Joel Dahmen Reacts To Four-Stroke Penalty For Carrying 15th Club
The one-time PGA Tour winner and Netflix Full Swing star was docked four strokes in the Shriners Children's Open first round after realizing he had a 15th club in the bag
By Elliott Heath Last updated
-
‘I’m Just Making Sure That I’m That Guy’ - Pro Leaving Nothing To Chance As LIV Golf League Spot Remains 'Completely Up For Grabs'
American John Catlin currently leads the International Series rankings on the Asian Tour - with the winner earning a spot in the 2025 LIV Golf League
By Jonny Leighfield Published