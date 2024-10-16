Is The Latest Greg Norman Report A Sign PGA Tour-PIF Deal Is Edging Closer?

As talks regarding the future of men's pro golf apparently continue to progress, a report emerged this week that stated LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman is expected to move into a different senior position with the breakaway circuit as the PIF searches for a new face to succeed the Australian.

A story by Josh Carpenter of Sports Business Journal said that the Saudi PIF has been hunting a new CEO for the LIV Golf League for the past several months, as well as attempting to recruit a CRO (Chief Revenue Officer) and CLO (Chief Liaison Officer) in order to bolster its executive leadership group. Around a fortnight ago, the 54-hole league also hired Ilana Finley as its new chief communications officer from Nike.

Should SBJ's report prove to be true, it may well signal that the final nine holes at the Future Of Men's Pro Golf Open is drawing ever closer for all of the players involved.

This tournament has been going on for almost three years already, having begun in 2022 when a promising up-and-comer turned up on the range and greatly disturbed the long-standing legend.

Since the first tee, golf's newest dawn has contained several unexpected storylines - from a quad-bogey start where the competitors were suing each other to a shocking cut line where the two warring sides unexpectedly said 'good, good' and moved past the turn in the form of a framework agreement.

Jay Monahan (left) and Yasir Al-Rumayyan (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, everyone watching hopes the FOMPG Open is into Sunday. The players are properly talking and it appears from the outside that key decisions are being made in order to find that elusive but much-discussed middle ground where everyone is happy with how the new event is set up.

One of those calls could be to find a new LIV Golf CEO. It is no secret that Norman and the PGA Tour did not see eye-to-eye in the past, and it's unlikely that the two-time Major champion features prominently in an amicable restart.

However, this is not the first time that rumours of Norman's planned exit have surfaced, with The Telegraph reporting towards the end of 2022 that The Great White Shark was being forced out and potentially replaced by former Taco Bell CEO, Mark King.

Days later, Majed Al Sorour - CEO of the Saudi Golf Federation and leader of Saudi Golf - denied said claims. "Greg Norman is our CEO and Commissioner," Al Sorour said in a statement. "Any suggestion that changes are being made to Greg's title or role is patently false."

While it was not true at the time, both Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods insisted the only way conversations between the PGA Tour and the PIF regarding a possible unification could take place would be if Norman was no longer in his post.

Rory McIlroy speaks during his 2022 Tour Championship press conference (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking ahead of the 2022 DP World Tour Championship, McIlroy - who has since evolved his view of the entire situation - said: "There's a few things that I would like to see on the LIV side that needs to happen. I think Greg needs to go. I think he just needs to exit stage left.

"He's made his mark, but I think now is the right time to sort of say, 'Look, you've got this thing off the ground, but no one is going to talk unless there's an adult in the room that can actually try to mend fences.'"

Meanwhile, at the Hero World Challenge a matter of days later, Woods echoed McIlroy's sentiments.

Tiger Woods at the 2022 Hero World Challenge (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 15-time Major champion said: “Greg has to go, first of all. Then, obviously, litigation against us and then our countersuit against them, those would then have to be at a stay as well. So then we can talk, we can all talk freely."

Later asked if the two main tours could co-exist, Woods replied: "Right now as it is, not right now, not with their leadership, not with Greg there and his animosity towards the Tour itself. I don’t see that happening.

"As Rory said and I said it as well, I think Greg’s got to leave and then we can eventually, hopefully, have a stay between the two lawsuits and figure something out.”

Jay Monahan and Yasir Al-Rumayyan during the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Anyone following this narrative in the months and years since will know plenty has changed since those days - not least the fact that the bosses of each organization are engaging in meaningful contact.

Al-Rumayyan and Monahan played golf together at the 2024 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - joined by DP World Tour chief Guy Kinnings for the walk - and they were all joined by 14 LIV golfers for the iconic Scottish event.

Hopes of men's pro golf working together in the very near future appear stronger than they were earlier in the year, at least, but it might partially depend on what Norman's job title is as to whether a deal is truly edging closer.