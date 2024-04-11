Is Jon Rahm Still Signed With Callaway?

Callaway logos are notably absent from the Spaniard's apparel...

Jon Rahm during a practice round ahead of the 2024 Masters at Augusta National
Jon Rahm caused quite the stir when he decided to join LIV Golf and sign one of the most lucrative deals in the history of the sport.

But while it swelled his coffers and set his family up for generations to come, it also came with it some repercussions.

Since he donned that LIV bomber jacket, the Spaniard has been unable to feature on the PGA Tour, meaning he has already missed out on some of his favorite tournaments this year.

He couldn’t defend his Genesis Invitational crown at Riviera, he missed the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale, and he had to sit and watch as Scottie Scheffler became the first man in history to win back-to-back Players Championships.

But what of his equipment deal with Callaway? Some players have lost sponsorships for defecting from the established tours to the Saudi-Arabian backed LIV and many might be wondering if that fate has befallen Rahm.

Callaway logos are notable for their absence on the Spaniard’s Legion XIII apparel this week at The Masters but he remains very much part of the company’s stable.

Rahm signed with Callaway in 2021 and penned a long-term contract extension in July of last year and there is nothing to suggest the relationship has been affected by where he plays his golf. He is still listed on the website, promoted on Callaway's channels and uses a Callaway bag.

In fact, such is his value to Callaway, the reigning Masters champion’s deal includes an equity stake in Topgolf Callaway brands.

Jon Rahm and his caddie at The Masters

Rahm no longer wears Callaway logos but he does still use a Callaway bag

Rahm will be hoping his full bag of Callaway clubs will help him claim a second successive Green Jacket this week.

At the top end, the 29-year-old has a Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke driver, 3-wood and 5-wood in his normal tournament set-up and an Apex Pro 24 4-iron.

From there, he has the Callaway TCB 24s from 5-iron through to pitching wedge and Jaws Raw wedges in 52, 56 and 60 degrees.

Rounding out his line-up, he putts with an Odyssey Ai One Rossie S and swore by the Callaway Chrome Soft X golf ball - although he may have moved into the new 2024 Chrome Tour line.

