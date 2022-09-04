Oliver Wilson Claims First DP World Tour Title In Eight Years

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

In a tight and thrilling final day in Denmark, it was Oliver Wilson who picked up his first DP World Tour title in 2,889 days, as a stunning 65-foot putt at the 71st hole proved to be the deal breaker.

Throughout the day, it seemed that the Made In Himmerland title could have fallen to any one of about seven players. However, it was the former Ryder Cup player who claimed the title, as the World No.745 parred the last to win his first DP World Tour trophy since October 2014.

Beginning the final round, we saw a four way tie at the top of the leaderboard, as Wilson, Matthew Southgate, Francesco Laporta and Ross McGowan were all vying for the title.

Unsurprisingly, it remained congested all day as, after six holes, Laporta and in form man Ewen Ferguson took the lead at 19-under-par. A few holes later, and heading into the back nine, it was Ferguson who took the outright lead, as more than 10 players were within two shots of the Scot.

Keeping his nose in front, Ferguson soon had Wilson for company, as the Englishman holed a delightful putt at the 16th, moving to 20-under-par in the process.

It was still tight at the top, but a two-horse race had begun and, as the Scot parred the last to set the clubhouse target, Wilson would need to birdie one of the last two holes to win.

Ferguson was looking to secure his third DP World Tour title of 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

That is exactly what he did as, on the 71st hole, the par 4 17th, he drained a 65-foot putt to take a one shot lead down the treacherous last. Striping a drive from off the turf, the Englishman safely found the putting surface with his approach.

Rolling his first putt up to the hole, the 41-year-old duly tapped-in for a first DP World Tour title since the 2014 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, and a huge leap up the Tours rankings.