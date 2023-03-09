In The Mag: The Magic Of The Masters, Driving Made Easy, Best 2023 Drivers, Tony Finau Exclusive & More...

A message from the editor, Mike Harris:

The Netflix Full Swing docuseries is a big deal for golf. When it was announced, the hope was it would attract new fans to our sport, as the Drive to Survive series did for Formula 1. But the fear in the industry was that it wouldn’t be as emotive and exciting as Drive to Survive; that golf and the golfers would look one-dimensional and a little dull. We needn’t have worried.

Full Swing is a brilliant, behind-the-scenes look at a world of pressure, rivalry, dedication, perseverance, success and failure. Yes, the timing was good with the emergence of LIV Golf, but aside from that, the producers and directors at Netflix have done a tremendous job of focusing on different characters with very different stories. They cover superstars at the top of the pile, like Rory, DJ and JT, to those lower in the pecking order like Joel Dahmen, whose self-deprecation and bantering with his caddie, together with his honesty about off-course adversities, makes for a captivating episode.

The other episode that particularly struck me focuses on Tony Finau – his journey to the top has been a remarkable and emotional rollercoaster ride. His story shows there is more than one way to succeed as a professional golfer. Finau is the main interview in our Masters preview in this issue. The 33-year-old talks about his career, his family, his game, his goals and his chances at Augusta. He’s one of the most naturally talented golfers in the game, and with three wins on the PGA Tour in 2022 to add to two previous titles, he heads into the year’s first Major with confidence. He has already notched three top-ten finishes at Augusta National and I predict he will be there or thereabouts come Masters Sunday.

The Magic Of The Masters

With the 87th Masters Tournament just around the corner, Fergus Bisset gives us the lowdown on all things Augusta National. From course updates to the main contenders, we look at what you can expect from this year's first Major.

Driving Made Easy

There are few better feelings than having complete control and confidence in your driver. It won’t happen every time you play – sadly that’s not how this game works – but we can help you produce your best off the tee more often. We've employed Top 50 Coach Alex Elliott to reveal his keys to better all-round driving.

Best 2023 Drivers

Every February sees a wave of new drivers hitting the market in the UK promising longer, straighter tee shots. To find out what you can expect from the class of 2023, we’ve tested 22 different models from ten different brands using the Foresight Sports GC Quad launch monitor.

46-Page Travel Special

If you’ve never been on a golf break abroad, either with friends or your other half, then it’s absolutely the right time to break your duck; if you have, and it’s a regular in your annual golfing calendar, then you’ll know how many great destinations there are out there – many of which feature in this travel special.

Tony Finau Exclusive

Five-time PGA Tour winner Tony Finau believes the right attitude and a game seemingly built for Augusta will one day lead to a Green Jacket.

Jose Maria Olazabal

Jose Maria Olazabal has played in 33 Masters. Here, he discusses the magic of Augusta National and explains why the tournament is so special.

Seamus Power

Seamus Power has gone from being outside the top 400 in the world to two-time PGA Tour winner, Major regular and potential Ryder Cup player in just under two years.

Know The Rules

Our regular section explains rules you may not know and features our popular quiz so you won't be caught out on the course this season.