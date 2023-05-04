In The Mag: FREE Editor's Choice Supplement, Tommy Fleetwood & Justin Rose Exclusives, Masters Review & More...

A message from the editor, Mike Harris:

It would be fair to say I’m something of an enthusiast when it comes to golf equipment. I’m interested in the latest technologies, innovations and designs, whether it be a sleek new pair of shoes or a clever piece of game-tracking software. As such, the Editor’s Choice issue is one of my favourites of the year and I’m excited to bring it to you.

Since Editor’s Choice was introduced in 2018, it has become a firm fixture on the calendar. This year it’s been expanded to cover 150 products showcasing the very best in golf equipment across a broad range of categories, from standard hardware to training aids and accessories.

All 150 products on the list this year have thoroughly earned their inclusion through a comprehensive, objectively completed selection process. We haven’t simply chosen the longest driver, or the softest ball, we’ve looked to commend innovation across the board. If you want to find out more, you can read our extended opinions about all the products on the Editor’s Choice section of the Golf Monthly website.

So, if you have an area of your game that you would like to work on this year, there could be a product for you to consider and I’d like to think our list might inspire you. Even if a financial outlay on golf kit isn’t on the cards for you this season, there are hopefully still some excellent window-shopping opportunities to pique your interest.

(Image credit: Future)

FREE Editor's Choice Magazine

(Image credit: Future)

Editor’s Choice is now in its fifth year, with growing popularity and support among consumers and golf brands prompting us to increase the number of products selected from 100 to 150 for 2023. In the current climate, golfers may understandably be looking to rein in spending and be more targeted with their investments in kit upgrades, so we hope this showcase will help to narrow down your shortlist.

Tommy Fleetwood's Tee-To-Green Masterclass

(Image credit: Future)

Six-time DP World Tour winner Tommy Fleetwood has been a permanent fixture inside the world’s top 50 since March 2017, claiming that year’s Race to Dubai title and producing Ryder Cup heroics on his 2018 debut in Paris. Here, the Southport man explains how he goes about getting the very best out of himself in various areas, from driving and iron play to chipping and course management, while also offering practical little nuggets of advice that could help you on the course.

Justin Rose Exclusive

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Justin Rose recently returned to the winners’ circle and is determined to flourish well into his 40s, as he tells Kit Alexander.

New Balls Please?

(Image credit: Future)

A Model Local Rule could become available in 2026 allowing tournaments to require that entrants use a restricted golf ball. Fergus Bisset analyses what this could mean for golf…

Masters Review

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bill Elliott reflects on a dramatic 87th Masters and an impressive victory for Spaniard Jon Rahm on what would have been his idol’s 66th birthday.

Scratch v 10 v 20

(Image credit: Future)

We analyse the data, provided by Arccos, to reveal the key differences between scratch players, 10-handicappers and 20-handicappers…

Eye On The Tiger

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Andy Wright goes behind the scenes at the Genesis Invitational to give a first-person account of following Tiger Woods and his impact on a tournament.

Know The Rules

(Image credit: Future)

Our regular section explains rules you may not know and features our popular quiz so you won't be caught out on the course this season.

The Best New Gear

(Image credit: Future)

As well as our Editor's Choice supplement, we have the usual gear section featuring all of the hottest releases this month, plus we look at the best shoes and stand bags of 2023.

The Best Courses You Can Play

(Image credit: Future)

Our regular courses section features a look at the late, great Eddie Hackett's legacy, a tour of the best courses around Glasgow and much more.